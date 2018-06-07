6 Tips for Being More Productive While Studying

Finding the right motivation to study and keep up the productivity with exams and assessments due can be a struggle. It is easy to become distracted and watch the hours tick by with phone calls, games, and Netflix all calling for attention. When there is work to be done, the idea of cleaning the house or mowing the lawn can suddenly become an appealing one, as anything is better than facing the mountain of study in front of you.

The only way to get through it is by putting in the time and we have compiled 6 handy tips for being more productive while studying:

1. The Right Workspace

The most important place to start is by setting up your workspace the right way. Whether it is at home, an office or a classroom your space needs to be designed with comfortability and focus in mind. Look at your desk and make sure your furniture is in an ergonomic position. Clear your desk of clutter as a cluttered desk can equate to a cluttered mind, and while you are there organise your computer files and applications! Surround yourself with space and things which motivate you. Check your lighting, as natural lighting works best for maintaining focus.

2. Get a Study Buddy

Studying alone can be isolating and demotivating, and if you have a friend who can support you and bounce ideas off of, success will come more naturally. Having discussions about the topic and requirements will help you understand the subject better and make the process of putting your ideas together much easier. Just as a gym buddy will keep you accountable when it comes to fitness, a study buddy will give you someone to check in with and keep you on track. If you work better in a group, buy some coffee and have a study session.

3. Take Regular Breaks

Breaks will help to keep your mind fresh, and it is best to have them away from your work area. Fresh air will help to clear your mind, and getting away from the computer will help prevent eye strain. Stretch your legs, go for a walk or pump up the music and have a mini dance session in your lounge room. Whatever works for you, try to find a way to recharge your brain, while moving your body. When you give yourself scheduled breaks you will be more likely to push yourself harder during your productivity time.

4. Switch Off from Social Media

Social media is one of the biggest time wasters ever invented, and it can be really difficult to ignore. Ask yourself, do you really care what Jenny had for lunch? Does Brad’s change in relationship status really have any effect on your future? Because studying IS for your future. We promise, anything on social media or your phone can wait a few hours. Do what you have to do to ignore it. If this means blocking websites or switching off the phone, the constant checking for news is a habit you can break out of with some self-control.

5. Hydration is Key

Having a healthy diet is essential for brain function, but when you are dehydrated it can be even more difficult to concentrate. Not drinking enough water can lead to mental fatigue, memory loss, and brain fade. This is something which can be easily combatted by keeping a bottle of water on your desk at all times and sipping regularly. If you aren’t a fan of plain water, try adding a squeeze of lemon, cucumber, and mint for a refreshing boost.

6. Study Your Way

One of the smartest ways to be productive is by studying in a way that suits you. If this means having music in the background, or sitting outside with your laptop then that is what you should do. Some people like to take hundreds of notes from a textbook while others prefer to watch interactive videos and access apps. Find a solution that works, and stick to it.

With these top tips, you will be submitting your work in no time. If you get stuck, there is always EssayPro. We say get motivated and get focused because there is an end in sight! Remember, once those essays and exams are completed you will be able to enjoy your holidays!

Now it is time for me to stop procrastinating and publish this post!

Do you have any study tips? We would love to hear them, please let us know in the comments section below.

You May Also Like: