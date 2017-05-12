Bakers Delight Chia and Fruit Range

Funny start to the story… I remember writing a review of the Chia and Fruit range when it was first released in 2012 so I went and had a look at it.

I was on a weightloss journey and trying to watch what I ate, exercise more and drink more water. Now, 4.5 years and 2 kids later, I’m trying to get back on that health and fitness train. I thought it was an amusing coincidence.

Speaking of amusing coincidences, I was out running errands last week and extremely hungry. I fronted up to my local Bakers Delight hoping for a Turkish Bread roll but they only cook them on certain days because with such a large product range there is only so much time, and room. Instead, I opted for a Chia Fruit Roll with Chia seeds and it was delicious. I got home to an email about Chia and Fruit products for school lunchboxes.

The Bakers Delight Chia Fruit Range is versatile and delicious. My hunger, and my sweet tooth, was satisfied with a chia fruit bun; containing only 165 calories, 6.3g of protein and 4.5g of dietary fibre. It also has no added sugar and no preservatives. The perfect option for a quick and tasty lunch on the go.

Chia has been a popular superfood with many for a few years now; it is often used in salads, smoothies and cereals as an Omega 3 boost.

Children can be tough to get eating healthy and loving it, I know mine certainly are. They aren’t really fussy eaters but they do have sweet tooths and are always after cakes, biscuits and slices for their lunchbox.

The chia fruit range from Bakers Delight offers a sweet treat without the nasties. They are packed full of dates, raisins and chia seeds but the best bit is there is no added sugar and they are made with wholemeal flour.They also contain magnesium, iron, vitamin D, folate and zinc.

This is a snack that is going to satisfy sweet cravings and keep kids, and adults, fuller for longer.

Bakers Delight’s Marketing Manager, Nikki Price, said: “The common perception and often a reality for many parents is that it’s really hard to get their kids to eat healthily. We wanted to create a product that was healthy yet tasty so both parents and their children would benefit.

Bakers Delight wanted to gain a better understanding of children’s thoughts about healthy eating and superfoods so they asked a group of 6-10 year olds a series of questions about healthy foods, superfoods and chia. Their answers were adorable, as they often are, and when it came to chia some of the children claimed to know what it was though said they didn’t like it, until they tasted it. The video is too adorable not to share here.

So whether you’re a busy mum trying to avoid that fast food fix while running errands or a growing child with a wish for a sweet lunchbox snack the chia fruit range is for you.

The buns are a perfect single serving size and I am heading out to buy a pack for next weeks lunchboxes.

To find your closest Bakers Delight check out the store locator HERE.

