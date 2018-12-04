Browns Brothers Limited Edition Prosecco

Any celebration is made better with a little bit of a pop, and the limited edition Prosecco and Prosecco Rosé are on our gift giving list. The brand has collaborated with artist George Rose to give the bottles their unique designs.

The Prosecco sparkling wine comes from the Victorian King Valley and is packaged in a fun purple bottle. It’s fresh and light for summer and has a twist of apple and pear to it. You definitely won’t get any complaints when you gift this under the Christmas tree this year.

Then there is the Prosecco Rosé. This could very well be a favourite, with the pink bottle and light taste. It is suitable for summer entertaining with its really subtle strawberry, watermelon and apple flavour.

Both have an alcohol content of 11% and an RRP of $18.80. Alternatively there are sets available if you want more than one!

There is nothing boring about these drinks, and they a great idea for that hard to buy for person.

For more information or to purchase please visit www.brownbrothers.com.au

#gifted #christmas2018