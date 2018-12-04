Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / DRINK / Browns Brothers Limited Edition Prosecco

Browns Brothers Limited Edition Prosecco

by Leave a Comment

Any celebration is made better with a little bit of a pop, and the limited edition Prosecco and Prosecco Rosé are on our gift giving list. The brand has collaborated with artist George Rose to give the bottles their unique designs.

The Prosecco sparkling wine comes from the Victorian King Valley and is packaged in a fun purple bottle. It’s fresh and light for summer and has a twist of apple and pear to it. You definitely won’t get any complaints when you gift this under the Christmas tree this year.

Then there is the Prosecco Rosé. This could very well be a favourite, with the pink bottle and light taste. It is suitable for summer entertaining with its really subtle strawberry, watermelon and apple flavour. 


Both have an alcohol content of 11% and an RRP of $18.80. Alternatively there are sets available if you want more than one!

There is nothing boring about these drinks, and they a great idea for that hard to buy for person.

For more information or to purchase please visit www.brownbrothers.com.au 

#gifted #christmas2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Read previous post:
Pilot Pen Pintor Paint Markers

Pilot Pen have a crafty idea for your homemade presents this year, with the range of Pintor paint markers. You...

Close