Carrol Boyes Tea Pot Man

If you are looking for a Christmas gift idea which is both practical and artistic, look no further than the Tea Pot Man from South African artist and designer, Carrol Boyes.

This beautiful creation is made from strong, yet lightweight stainless steel and will become a much loved feature in any home.

We have only recently discovered the Carrol Boyes collection, and are in love with the creativity which make the pieces unique.

The Tea Pot Man features a quirky male figure leaning against the teapot. He is the handle on the design and this will fit comfortably in your hand for easy pouring. The simple act of drinking tea will be made more classy, and this would be perfect paired with a good book and of course, tea, for your lucky recipient. This is a special gift for a special person, someone who enjoys a cuppa made the right way.

Explore the Carrol Boyes online store for a range of exquisite gift ideas. The Tea Pot Man has an RRP of $345, and is the only tea vessel they will ever need.

#gifted #christmas2018