ecosa Silk Pillowcases

We spend a significant amount of time sleeping, and it makes sense that this should be a more luxurious experience. Give someone you care about the gift of better sleep this Christmas, with the beautiful silk pillowcases from ecosa .

Made from 100% pure mulberry silk, these are premium pillowcases that will keep you cooler in summer, and warmer in winter. There are numerous benefits of sleeping with silk, and one is beauty sleep! You may already know silk is good for your hair, as it prevents snags and flyaways. In addition, these pillowcases are gentle on your delicate skin, and may contribute to a more youthful appearance when used over time.

Mulberry silk is unique, as it is a durable fabric that is hypoallergenic, and breathable. These pillowcases are machine washable, but you will need to be kind to them and avoid the dryer, and direct sunlight.

This is my first experience with ecosa , and I have been sleeping with the charcoal coloured version. They are soft and luscious, and I do feel as though I’ve had a better night’s sleep since they have been on my bed. Although, it is harder to get up in the morning!

The silk pillowcases from ecosa have an RRP of $89 each, and the investment is well worth it. I have been impressed with the quality, and will consider using other ecosa products in the future.

Shop it at https://www.ecosa.com.au/silk-pillowcase

