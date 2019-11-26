ecosa Silk Pillowcases

We spend a significant amount of time sleeping, and it makes sense that this should be a more luxurious experience. Give someone you care about the gift of better sleep this Christmas, with the beautiful silk pillowcases from
Made from 100% pure mulberry silk, these are premium pillowcases that will keep you cooler in summer, and warmer in winter. There are numerous benefits of sleeping with silk, and one is beauty sleep! You may already know silk is good for your hair, as it prevents snags and flyaways. In addition, these pillowcases are gentle on your delicate skin, and may contribute to a more youthful appearance when used over time.
Mulberry silk is unique, as it is a durable fabric that is hypoallergenic, and breathable. These pillowcases are machine washable, but you will need to be kind to them and avoid the dryer, and direct sunlight.
The silk pillowcases from ecosa have an RRP of $89 each, and the investment is well worth it. I have been impressed with the quality, and will consider using other ecosa products in the future.
mandy50 says
I have actually used these pillow slips for a few years now and can highly recommend. I have 4 of the charcoal ones and they are still perfect as when I got them. They feel fabulous on your skin too.
I also have their pillow which I can highly recommend also. I always have problems with pillows due to a neck problem but not since I have bought the pillow well over a year ago now. So good, hubby got one also.