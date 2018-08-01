Endometriosis is a disorder which can cause significant pain, and generally occurs in women during their reproductive years. This can happen when the tissue inside the uterus called the endometrium, grows outside of this area. The most common areas involved include the fallopian tubes, ovaries and the pelvis lining. This is a condition which can be difficult both mentally and physically, and may require treatment to prevent bleeding and potential fertility issues.

Some of the most common symptoms include:

Dysmenorrhoea (period pain)

Pain or dull ache during ovulation

Pelvic pain between periods

Pain during bowel movement

Dyspareunia (painful sex)

Heavy bleeding with clots and mucus

Bleeding between periods

Difficulty getting pregnant (infertility)

Depression and tiredness

Other symptoms like small lump in the umbilicus and pain below the ribs

Endometriosis Treatment at Ayurwoman

At Ayurwoman, which is based in Melbourne, they take an alternative approach to treating endometriosis, and this is aimed at supporting and healing women. They use a combination of Ayurvedic medicines and Ayurvedic treatments which are complemented by yoga, diet and lifestyle changes. In Ayurveda there is a strong correlation between the treatment of endometriosis and a disease called Udaavartinee, which is said to be caused by retrograde menstruation.

Retrograde menstruation occurs when some of the lining of the womb ends up in the abdomen, by flowing back out through the fallopian tubes.

Vata is the Ayurvedic state which controls the movements of both your mind and body. It assists in breathing control and affects the way we think about things. It controls the blood flow and eliminates any waste products which are within the body. It is the main dosha, with Pitta and Kapha relying on the Vata dosha to function properly. With this in mind, Ayurwoman begin treatment of endometriosis by correcting the imbalance of the Vata. Your practitioner will create a customised treatment plan based on your individual circumstances, and create balance with the right dosha combinations.

Treatment may include medication to help increase the metabolism, and treatments for other related issues such as bloating, constipation and irregular periods. The condition is classified as mild, moderate or severe and Ayurveda suggest their treatment can be effective for both mild and moderate types of endometriosis. Additionally, they can be a supportive therapy for those suffering from severe symptoms.

