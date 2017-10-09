Flowers Across Sydney and Melbourne

Flowers can be a very personal thing and having them delivered can be a little hit and miss. You want the perfect arrangement, delivered looking amazing and on time. It’s not always as simple as just calling the closest florist.

Flowers Across Sydney is a second outlet for the popular Flowers Across Melbourne, which first opened as an actual florist. The changing market and a natural evolution has seen the growth from local florist shop to two online florist shops catering to two major Australian cities.

There are numerous ways the brand stands out from the crowd, but the most important one is that they are still a local florist; they aren’t a 3rd party that ships flowers sourced from local florists. This gives greater control over what you order and it means that if you call them you can speak to an actual florist, giving specific instructions about what you want.

High quality standards and great prices enabled the brand to grow from its humble florist shop beginnings and they are still dedicated to upholding these standards.

Flowers Across Sydney provide handcrafted and made-to-order flower bouquets and arrangements that are shipped fast throughout the greater Sydney area.

Every day flowers are sourced direct from local flower markets to ensure that the arrangements shipped are as fresh as they possibly can be. Most of the arrangements are created in bud form to ensure gifts last longer.

The online range is extensive, eye-catching and energising as well as interactive. Most designs come with multiple size options and the ability to select colours. If you can’t find quite what you are looking for the talented florists are more than happy to tailor something to your specific requirements.

One of the things to love about this store is their desire to give back to their community with the charity Givr program. Each month they pair a local charity with one of their gorgeous popular arrangements to raise some money for charity. Every day they ship fabulous floral arrangements that bring joy to both the sender and the recipient, they have also come up with a way to spread that joy to local charities.

In October 2017 Givr for Charities are offering support to Arthritis & Osteoporosis NSW so for every Iris arrangement, 10% of the proceeds are donated to Arthritis & Osteoporosis NSW.

Some of the other partnerships have been Campbelltown Meals on Wheels with the White Orchid Bunch, Sunflowers with Animal Liberation and Shake It Up with Roses and Freesias. There will be something new next month and it will be interesting to see what else is to come that makes floral arrangements the gift that keeps giving.

Flowers Across Sydney aim to stay connected throughout the process so when you shop with them you won’t be left wondering where your flowers are and if they have been delivered. They will email with all the details after your gift has been delivered.

It is often a special occasion when we think to buy flowers; the birth of a baby, birthdays, illness, congratulations and the list goes on. Often we want a little more than just flowers and this is a one stop shop with a range of balloons, gift tags, champagne, chocolates, baby giftware and pamper products. You can have all your needs delivered together by a trusted local retailer.

Bloom Treats are a cute and quirky way to combine the delight of the senses with glorious flowers and chocolate choices.

You can gaze in delight at the extensive range available from Flowers Across Sydney on their social media accounts at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Google+ as well as the website Flowers Across Sydney.

