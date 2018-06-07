Glasshouse Fragrances Winter Explorer Collection

What could be better than a candle from Glasshouse Fragrances? A set of four mini candles from the same brand! The Glasshouse Destination Explorer Collection has four scents from around the world, each in a small 30g triple scented candle. In this year’s Winter Explorer pack you will find:

The Hamptons – Teak, and Petitgrain

Monte Carlo – Fig, and Guava

Kyoto – Camellia, and Lotus

Arabian Nights – White Oud

This is ideal for gifting, or for those who don’t want to commit to just one scent. It wouldn’t be Glasshouse without their luxury glass jars, and these little cuties are a tiny version of the larger classics. These are Australian made and high quality. While it is hard to choose a favourite from this box of 4, I do have a soft spot for The Hamptons. When it is time to restock this one will be the top of my list!

Glasshouse Fragrances is available nationally.

The Destination Explorer Collection in Winter Explorer has an RRP of $34.95

#gifted #winter2018

