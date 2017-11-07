H2Oh No: The Devastating Impact Of Not Drinking Enough Water

Aside from the fact that without water you will, quite literally die, there are a whole host of reasons why you should make more of an effort to drink more water. The impact of not drinking enough water starts out fairly harmlessly, with a dry mouth and a minor headache, but the long-term effects of rarely drinking enough water can be totally devastating for your health.

Don’t believe me? Below is a guide to some of the implications of not drinking enough water, as well as some tips for getting more H20 into your body.

What are the effects of not drinking enough water?

Let’s start with the milder symptoms of not drinking enough water; these include things like tiredness, headaches, and dizziness. As well as constipation, shrivelled skin, cramp, and aches and pains, not to mention headaches.

The more serious symptoms that are signs that it could be time for a trip to the hospital include low blood pressure, fever, delirium, vomiting, and diarrhoea. These are, of course, serious symptoms and are unlikely to occur unless you stop drinking water altogether, but it’s still worth being aware of them.

The long-term impact of not drinking enough water includes issues like acne, weight gain caused by a slow metabolism and digestion problems, and constant headaches. You may not think that not drinking that full two litres of water a day isn’t serious, but it can become serious if your body is constantly lacking something that it needs.

How can you get more water into your body?

The impact of not drinking enough water aside, the question to focus on now is how can you get more water into your body – how can you make drinking water easier? The good news is that there are plenty of ways that you can make it easier to drink more water, it’s just a case of being more creative, that’s all.

First things first, invest in a reusable water bottle, like one of the Thermo Boutique reusable bottles, for instance. By having a reusable bottle, you have no excuse not to drink water and no temptation to buy a different drink instead of water.

Not a fan of drinking water? How about jazzing it up a little? An easy way to make water more enjoyable to drink is to infuse it with fruit. Or, how about making homemade ice lollies with water and blended fruit? The more creative you can be when it comes to drinking water, the better.

The fact is that in order to get as much water as your body needs, it may be a case of getting more creative. It isn’t always easy drinking the right amount of water each day, especially when you aren’t in the habit of doing so. However, the good news is that if you take note of the tips above, you can help to ensure that you are putting plenty of H20 into your body each day, and sidestepping those nasty consequences of failing to drink enough water each day.

