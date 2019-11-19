HPM USB and Wireless Charging Hub

For that hard to buy for person (for me it’s the hubby), a tech gift can be both practical and innovative. The USB and Wireless Charging Hub from HPM is one present they will use long after the sparkle of Christmas has disappeared.

This smart little number can charge up to 6 devices…at the same time. It has 4 x USB-A ports, 1 x USB-C port, and the wireless charging pad on top. It automatically detects the amount of power required for each device, which means it will never overheat. This is backed up with inbuilt protection from over currents, short-circuiting, temperature, and overvoltage.

The HPM USB and Wireless 60W Charging Hub charges quickly, and if you are someone who always seems to have a broken charger cable, the wireless charging pad is a gamechanger. Just remember, you do need a Qi-Enabled device such as the latest iPhone.

HPM has thought of everything, as they have included a 1.5-metre power cable for convenient charging. It is white, so despite its size, it doesn’t look bulky. It just sits seamlessly in the corner until you need it.

For connected families, this could be a central hub for all your charging needs. A great gift idea that will actually get used!

Learn more about the product and find your nearest stockist at HPM: https://hpm.com.au/product/3-port-usb-wall-charger-2/

#gifted #christmas2019