kikki.K’s new Letters Are Better Collection

The newest range from kikki.K is beyond cute, and brings back the nostalgia of letter writing. With all the convenience and ease of emailing, the art of the handwritten note has become rare and that makes my heart feel a little sad.

Not to fear, kikki.K are bringing the joy of letters back with this fun collection. Take a look and tell me you aren’t in love. I feel like I need the mug for my coffee…ASAP!

The Letters are Better Collection is available in store and online in March 2017.

You May Also Like: