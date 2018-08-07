Dads are traditionally hard to buy for, but this Father’s Day Maverick have you sorted with their DAD BBQ Turner and Bottle Opener. With spring on the way, he is probably thinking about cooking up a storm in the backyard, and this is one accessory he will get use out of.

On one end it is a bbq turner, and on the other a bottle opener so he can pop open a drink as he feeds any guests. What makes this cute is the cut out DAD which gives it a personalised feel and it comes in classic silver and black.

Pair it with an apron, a new set of tongs and a six pack for the ultimate Father’s Day gift this year! Now it is just up to him not to burn those patties.

You can pick up the Maverick Dad BBQ Turner with Bottle Opener at your closest MYER store, or shop it online. Would you buy this for your dad for Father’s Day?

