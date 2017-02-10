Month of Love Giveaway: Pilot Frixion 3-in-1 Wood Fountain Pen

Valentine’s Day is upon us and I’m not sure about you but I love receiving heartfelt and handwritten words from my loved one.

The rise of electronic technology saw a fall in the popularity of the handwritten word but it seems the trend is reversing with an increase in fountain pen and ink sales.

Recently a survey revealed that writing a love letter by hand is one of the most romantic things you can do according to 90 percent of Australians surveyed. This Valentine’s Day will see 77 percent of them pen a card to their loved one and 80 percent have hand written a love letter.

I wasn’t surveyed but I certainly agree and would have been in those figures if I was. I would be happy with just a handwritten card on Valentine’s Day but I also think that February 14th is just one day and it is important to make sure our loved ones are appreciated all year round. A brand new Fountain Pen would mean that leaving little love notes for your partner would be easy any day of the year.

There are many reasons for the resurgence in handwriting and technology free hobbies like colouring in. They aid in relaxation and help retain some of the nostalgia and skill of handwriting of the past, skills that are being lost with the prevalence of technological communications.

A recent report shows that the import of fountain pens and inks has risen and sales of Pilot prestige pens has increased 200% in the last 12 months.

Customers include students looking to improve their handwriting, older people looking to regain penmanship skills lost by years spent working on computers and professionals who are using fountain pens as accessories to complete their look.

To celebrate the resurgence of the handwritten word and the romance of sharing it with your loved ones we have 3 Pilot Frixion 3-in-1 Wood Fountain Pens to giveaway to lucky readers.

RRP: $31.50

For your chance to win tell us in the comment section below what is the most romantic thing that has ever been done for you.

Competition closes 11/02/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

You May Also Like: