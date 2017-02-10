Month of Love Giveaway: Pilot Frixion 3-in-1 Wood Fountain Pen

Valentine’s Day is upon us and I’m not sure about you but I love receiving heartfelt and handwritten words from my loved one.
The rise of electronic technology saw a fall in the popularity of the handwritten word but it seems the trend is reversing with an increase in fountain pen and ink sales.
Recently a survey revealed that writing a love letter by hand is one of the most romantic things you can do according to 90 percent of Australians surveyed. This Valentine’s Day will see 77 percent of them pen a card to their loved one and 80 percent have hand written a love letter.
I wasn’t surveyed but I certainly agree and would have been in those figures if I was. I would be happy with just a handwritten card on Valentine’s Day but I also think that February 14th is just one day and it is important to make sure our loved ones are appreciated all year round. A brand new Fountain Pen would mean that leaving little love notes for your partner would be easy any day of the year.
There are many reasons for the resurgence in handwriting and technology free hobbies like colouring in. They aid in relaxation and help retain some of the nostalgia and skill of handwriting of the past, skills that are being lost with the prevalence of technological communications.
A recent report shows that the import of fountain pens and inks has risen and sales of Pilot prestige pens has increased 200% in the last 12 months.
Customers include students looking to improve their handwriting, older people looking to regain penmanship skills lost by years spent working on computers and professionals who are using fountain pens as accessories to complete their look.
To celebrate the resurgence of the handwritten word and the romance of sharing it with your loved ones we have 3 Pilot Frixion 3-in-1 Wood Fountain Pens to giveaway to lucky readers.
RRP: $31.50
For your chance to win tell us in the comment section below what is the most romantic thing that has ever been done for you.
Competition closes 11/02/17 midnight AEST.
Terms and conditions
– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email
Dianne says
Cleaning up the dishes I dropped on the floor when I received bad news. Masses of broken crockery and I returned to find a spotless kitchen, the best present I could have ever received! Thanks!
Jessica Ashbrooke says
Probably getting proposed to in the pouring down rain it’s like something out of a movie
Carol Mason says
MY Husband booked a cruise that actually we can celebrate our 45th Wedding Anniversary while visiting Mare in the South Pacific very Romantic
Cassy26 says
My boyfriend once got up in front of everyone in a pub and sang “Iris” with the band that was playing there and dedicated it to me. Now he doesnt have a great voice – in fact I think he may be tone deaf, but, that made it even sweeter…
jeanetta meddings says
I would love this pen
Joni says
A flat mate who had a crush on me decorated my bedroom with 600 carnations by using wire and blue tack!
Cindy says
My husband brought me flowers from Woolworth’s and told me he only got them because they were marked down to under half price haha….. That’s about as romantic as I have ever got but to be fair, we were strapped for money back then and it is the thought that counts.
Cathy Bowdler says
Valentine’s Day spent in labour with youngest and feeling none too beautiful or romantic. Hubby organised my friend to side mini makeover. Then we had a romantic dinner in the hospital gardens, red roses and all.
Jenna Moody says
My husband proposed to me.. he got a babysitter, hired a houseboat, 3 course meal with menu and ring for dessert! Very sweet
Teresa Sheehan says
The most romantic thing that has happened to me was a number of years ago when I was first married. I worked in an office with several staff and on valentine’s day a delivery was made to our office… all the staff were called to the front office … not thinking the flowers and chocolates were fro me I joined in with the number of jokes were being made by everyone guessing who this delivery was for… I went very red when my boss read the card out and revealed they were for me….. I was not expecting this as my partner was not one for public displays of affection…. I felt very special all day and night….
Deborah says
One year I received a beautiful leather writing case with my name engraved on the front and inside was pretty embossed paper and matching envelopes I like writing letters to my family
Gilli says
My husband doing everything when I broke my ankle, waiting on me hand and foot as it were!
julie says
my partner at the time, shouted a hotel room for me very early in the morning as I was really sick after a night out,we only stayed in it for about 2 hours
donna says
my husband organised a video from my family in Scotland especially my Nanna who couldnt make our wedding it was so special to me – he did a whole compilation of photos to music then the video came in he played this during our reception ! serious tears were shed !!!
Katrina Whittaker says
My ten year old daughter knew I had no valentine she made me a card and picked me flowers .
Told me how special I was in the card n how loved I was .
Ps she informed me I don’t need a valentine lol
Joanne Cardamone says
My husband bought me 2 tickets to one of my favourite musicals to take me out on a date (even though he hates going to them)
Diana says
Stuck in peak hour traffic, traffic at a crawl, two lanes closed, open one congested as hell, not to forget the torrential rain. Not the sort of traffic you’d pull over and lose your place in. But he did, suddenly, out of the blue, swerved to the curb, hazard lights on, seat belt off, as he threw himself towards me, for he needed to kiss me right there, right then. So romantic, a moment I will never forget. Shame he wasn’t as faithful as he was deliriously romantic.
natalie says
My boyfriend knew I’d liked this particular book so he went back to the store to buy it for me. He also bought me a book about Ryan Gossling (my number 1 celebrity crush!) I love books!
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
Instead of me being the spoiled one, I decided to spoil my precious hubby instead, for our 20th Wedding Anniversary. I booked a secluded outdoor table at a vineyard restaurant, the atmosphere perfect. We indulged in a 3 course meal, sharing a decadent chocolate dessert and then I presented him with a printed plaque that I’d had made up for him. I’d written him a poem in commemoration of our time together. His reaction spectacular. It made our celebratory dinner the most memorable for both of us. (Here is my poem to him)
Our eyes met over a crowded bus
The air was so electric
He pushed his way past one then three
To get to where I stood
He gave me a big smile
My heart skipped a beat
I thought he would continue on
But he stopped to say hello to me
Then asked me out – fear gone
From that day on we haven’t parted
And the years have flown on by
We were childhood sweethearts back at school
And now 30 years have gone by
I think back to that fateful day
So thankful he came my way
Fused at the hip the school would say
And it’s no different this very day
Alison Humble says
When my partner asked my Dad if he could marry me….very cute. However 3 kids and 11 years later and still no wedding date set
melanie says
Got me shop glass display cabinets and lets me use a whole room, for my wwe wrestling and agl merchandise
Renee Ballantyne says
Love notes left around the house by my husband as a surprise when I got home from work
Tammy Patman says
Finished my first day at work and came home to find my hubby had set me up a nice candle-lit bath to relax my aching body in.
Mandy Graham says
The most romantic thing that has ever been done for me is surprising me with diamond earrings, flowers and chocolates.
Keren says
Writing letters to me every couple I days while we were apart. We were apart from each other for a couple of months.