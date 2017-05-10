Mother’s Day: F.Dick Premier Plus Knife

You call that a knife? This is a knife. If you ever thought your mum wouldn’t get excited about a tool for her kitchen, you’d be wrong.

I admit I raised my eyebrow at the suggestion of a kitchen knife for Mother’s Day. But, now I’m convinced it’s acceptable. Look no further than the Premier Plus Knife from F. Dick.

This baby is sharp. So sharp in fact I’m a little scared to use it. I definitely wouldn’t use it after drinking. Cutting tomatoes can be a squishy scenario but with the Premier Plus knife you can get those thin slices with ease.

Chopping is easier, slicing and dicing is easier. I don’t know why it has taken me so long to appreciate a good knife.

Others say they are sharp, but the moment you try to cut up the Sunday roast they are blunt as blunt.

Look after it and you will have one less thing to worry about in the kitchen. It’s made to last. The handle fits in your hand and it’s comfortable to hold.

For a practical gift this Mothers Day, choose a quality knife from F. Dick. Made in Germany.

F. Dick stockist inquiry: 1300 130 952

#gifted

