Noelle Australia Love Cranberry Candle

I admit I do talk about candles a lot on Beauty and Lace, and that is because they are one of my favourite things. When I discover a new brand (well, new to me) it does make my heart beat a little bit faster. Today I want to share a beautiful 100% natural wax candle with you, which comes from Noelle Australia. The flavour is called LOVE and it is Cranberry scented.

Lets start with the canister, which is something I already plan to reuse when this eventually runs out. Which won’t be until over 60 hours of burn time has gone by. It is a copper jar and looks luxurious sitting on any surface. This is paired with a handcrafted lid made from Calacatta Australe Marble which comes from Queensland.

The fragrance is made from essential oils and has a lovely exotic aroma to it. A little bit sweet and a little bit spicy, this really does have it all. Another unique feature of this scented beauty is the wick. It is an ECO Timber Wick which allows the candle to burn slowly without any black smog. This candle gives you a deliciously scented home or office, and is packed with luxury features. While it would be difficult to say no to a candle called LOVE there are two other versions available with JOY Panettone in a gold canister, and PEACE Champagne in a silver canister.

This weighs in at 350g and has an RRP of $49.95

For your nearest stockist or to purchase please visit: www.noelleaustralia.com.au

The brand also has a range of skin and body care products.

