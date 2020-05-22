Palm Beach Collection Jasmine and Cedar Candle

A good candle will make you feel relaxed and give your home a beautiful scent. With winter just around the corner, a candle can add to the cosy feeling while being a decorative feature.

Palm Beach Collection is one of my go-to candle brands, as it is a family owned Aussie business with high quality products. Each soy candle is hand poured with cotton wicks and safe glass packaging.

As I have been working on our winter pages, a candle just seemed like the perfect fit. What could be more lovely than the Jasmine and Cedar variety from Palm Beach? It is 420g, or up to 80 hours of burn time and will leave a pretty fragrance.

The top notes are bergamot, citrus, and fruit. The heart is jasmine, floral, rosewood, and ylang ylang. At the base is wood, musk, cedarwood, sandalwood, and cinnamon. This combination gives you a winter worthy scent.

It comes packaged in a soft pastel purple box, and this colour scheme continues on the label. This candle would make a thoughtful gift, or it could just be an addition to your own home.

The RRP is $42.95 and you can shop it at Palm Beach Collection: https://palmbeachcollection.com.au/products/jasmine-cedar-standard-candle

#gifted #winter2020