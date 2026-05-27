Recipe: Pecan Pies

Pecans not only taste delicious but they have lots of nutritional value with 19 vitamins and minerals. With protein and antioxidants, this humble nut comes with the National Heart Foundation’s ‘Tick’ of approval.

The next time you have guests over, try these Pecan Pies; they are individual serves and will leave everyone impressed.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 5

You Need:

Pastry



300g (2 cups) plain flour

240g chilled butter, cubed

2 tbs caster sugar

1 egg yolk

3 tsp iced water

Pecan filling

3 eggs, lightly whisked

185ml (3/4 cup) maple syrup

100g (1/2 cup) firmly packed brown sugar

50g butter, melted

195g (1½ cups) pecans

Method



1. To make the pastry, place the flour, butter and sugar in the bowl of a food processor, and process until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and iced water and process until the mixture just begins to come together.

2. Turn the pastry onto a lightly floured surface and knead lightly until smooth. Shape into a disc and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest. Preheat oven to 200°C.

3. Divide the pastry into two equal portions. Use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll one portion out to about 3 mm thick. Use a 15cm diameter cutter to cut five discs. Line five 2cm-deep, 8cm (base measurement) fluted tart tins with removable bases with the pastry and trim any excess. Repeat with the remaining pastry portion to line five more tart tins. Place on a baking tray in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.

4. Cover each pastry base with greaseproof paper and fill with rice or dried beans. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove paper and rice or beans and bake for a further 8 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 160°C.

5. Meanwhile, to make the pecan filling, whisk the eggs, maple syrup, sugar and butter in a medium bowl. Stir in pecans.

6. Pour the pecan mixture evenly into warm pastry cases. Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes or until just set in the centre. Place pies on a wire rack and set aside for 40 minutes or until completely cool.

Fun Facts About Peacans

Pecans are native to North America and were enjoyed by Indigenous peoples long before European settlers arrived.

The word “pecan” comes from an Algonquin word meaning “a nut requiring a stone to crack.”

Pecans are technically a fruit because they grow from the pecan tree with a pit-like shell around the seed.

A pecan tree can live for more than 300 years and continue producing nuts for generations.

Pecans contain more than 19 vitamins and minerals, including zinc, magnesium, and vitamin E. They are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from cell damage.

Pecans are one of the few nuts that have earned the National Heart Foundation of Australia Tick approval on selected products.

Texas declared the pecan tree its official state tree in 1919.

Pecans pair beautifully with both sweet and savoury dishes, from pies and brownies to salads and cheese boards.