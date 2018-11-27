Pilot Pen Pintor Paint Markers

Pilot Pen have a crafty idea for your homemade presents this year, with the range of Pintor paint markers. You can put these in the creative person’s stocking, OR make your own unique, one of a kind gift. These multi surface markers are essentially water based paint – in a pen! All of the lovely qualities of paint, in vivid shades (you can mix them too), without the mess.

Use the Pintor Paint Markers on wood, material, ceramic, metal, glass…anything you like! They dry quickly and are safe for the whole family to use. You get a comfortable grip, and they come in a range of sizes and colours.

Watch the video here:

These are fun and allow you the opportunity to experiment with writing and design without having to wash a single brush. They come in broad tip (RRP $5.95) extra fine, fine and medium (RRP $4.95 each), so you can get the perfect Pintor for your project.

For more information visit www.pilotpen.com.au or find them in store at Big W.

#gifted