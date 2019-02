Beauty and Lace has been nominated in the Best Lifestyle Blogs 2019!

We would love if you could PLEASE hop on over and give us a vote. There is no sign up required and it will only take a few seconds!

The voting ends at 12:00 PM on May 09, 2019. You can vote at: https://mrpromocode.com.au/awards/best-lifestyle-blogs-2019/

Thank you, and wish us luck!