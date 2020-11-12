Product of the Year 2021 Winners Revealed

Each year, more than 9,000 savvy shoppers are surveyed to determine the best supermarket products. The Product of the Year Awards has been running for 12 years, and the winners are awarded based on innovation and value.

There are 29 winners in total, and this year 8 of these were in the vegetarian/vegan and health food ranges. Coles also stood out as products in their stores won 11 of the awards.

The following is a group shot of all the winners for 2021:

I have tried a few of these products and what I like is that they are all family, household-friendly. What we have been using (and what I will definitely repurchase):

My kids love Faba Bean Snack Range from the Human Bean Co, even when I told them they were a healthier alternative to their favourite lunchbox treats.

My plant-obsessed husband has been using the Pour and Feed for Indoor Plants from Osmocote. He is constantly looking for ways to keep his fussy pots happy and this is now on his indoor plant care list.

The Passage to India 90 Second Veg Curry Bowl from Passage Foods is a quick and convenient lunch idea, that tastes good too! Better value than a takeaway splurge.

The Toothbrush from TePe Good is an eco-friendly option. It is made from 95% recycled plastic and is gentle on teeth and gums. Using this is just one small change we can all make.

With more of us using handwash, this is a product that has been on my mind lately. KOI took out multiple awards this year, and my favourite is the Jasmine and Sandalwood Handwash in 500ml.

I am looking forward to trying the rest of the products on the winning list, because so far I agree with the shopper’s verdicts.

Have you tried any of the products from the 2021 Product of the Year winners list? Or, is there something you have your eye on? Let us know in the comments section below!