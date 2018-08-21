Recipe: Banana and Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

Here is a recipe for pancakes with a twist! These yummy treats use buttermilk, blueberries and bananas and taste delicious. This recipe comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.
Serves: 12
Prep: 20 mins
Cooking: 25 mins
Ingredients
- 21 ½ cups plain flour
- 11 ½ tbs baking powder
- ¼ cup caster sugar
- ¼ tsp sea salt flakes, crushed
- 600ml buttermilk
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 60g butter, melted plus extra for greasing
- 4 Cavendish bananas
- 125g blueberries
- Thick greek yoghurt, extra banana slices and honey to serve
Method
1. Sift the flour and baking powder together into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and salt.
2. Combine the buttermilk, egg, vanilla extract and melted butter in a jug. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir gently until combined.
3. Set the batter aside for 5 minutes.
4. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush base with extra melted butter.
5. Grease 3 x 11cm ring moulds with spray oil and place into the pan.
6. Fill each ring mould with a 1/3 cup of the batter and spread evenly in the moulds.
7. Press a few blueberries into each pancake then top with a few slices of banana.
8. Cook pancakes for 4 minutes or until the underside is golden and the top surface forms bubbles. Carefully remove the ring mould.
9. Turn the pancakes over and cook a further 3-4 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove to a board. Repeat with remaining batter, berries and bananas.
10. Serve warm topped with yoghurt, banana and a drizzle of honey.
Tips
- Buttermilk is low-fat and makes light fluffy pancakes. If you don’t have buttermilk you can make your own by adding 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice to 250ml (1 cup) full cream milk.
- To reheat pancakes, place between baking paper and warm in a sandwich press.
- If you don’t have rind moulds, spoon 1/3 cup of batter per pancake into greased frying pan.
- These are great packed in a lunch box as a snack, cut pancakes into 4 wedges, sandwich 2 together with a little cream cheese.
