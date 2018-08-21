Recipe: Banana and Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

Here is a recipe for pancakes with a twist! These yummy treats use buttermilk, blueberries and bananas and taste delicious. This recipe comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.

Serves: 12

Prep: 20 mins

Cooking: 25 mins

Ingredients

21 ½ cups plain flour

11 ½ tbs baking powder

¼ cup caster sugar

¼ tsp sea salt flakes, crushed

600ml buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

2 tsp vanilla extract

60g butter, melted plus extra for greasing

4 Cavendish bananas

125g blueberries

Thick greek yoghurt, extra banana slices and honey to serve

Method

1. Sift the flour and baking powder together into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and salt.

2. Combine the buttermilk, egg, vanilla extract and melted butter in a jug. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir gently until combined.

3. Set the batter aside for 5 minutes.

4. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush base with extra melted butter.

5. Grease 3 x 11cm ring moulds with spray oil and place into the pan.

6. Fill each ring mould with a 1/3 cup of the batter and spread evenly in the moulds.

7. Press a few blueberries into each pancake then top with a few slices of banana.

8. Cook pancakes for 4 minutes or until the underside is golden and the top surface forms bubbles. Carefully remove the ring mould.

9. Turn the pancakes over and cook a further 3-4 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove to a board. Repeat with remaining batter, berries and bananas.

10. Serve warm topped with yoghurt, banana and a drizzle of honey.

Tips