Recipe: Banana and Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

Here is a recipe for pancakes with a twist! These yummy treats use buttermilk, blueberries and bananas and taste delicious.  This recipe comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.

Serves: 12
Prep: 20 mins
Cooking: 25 mins 

Ingredients 

  • 21 ½ cups plain flour 
  • 11 ½ tbs baking powder 
  • ¼ cup caster sugar 
  • ¼ tsp sea salt flakes, crushed 
  • 600ml buttermilk 
  • 1 egg, beaten 
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract 
  • 60g butter, melted plus extra for greasing 
  • 4 Cavendish bananas 
  • 125g blueberries 
  • Thick greek yoghurt, extra banana slices and honey to serve 

Method 

1. Sift the flour and baking powder together into a large bowl. Stir in the sugar and salt. 

2. Combine the buttermilk, egg, vanilla extract and melted butter in a jug. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir gently until combined. 

3. Set the batter aside for 5 minutes. 

4. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Brush base with extra melted butter. 

5. Grease 3 x 11cm ring moulds with spray oil and place into the pan. 

6. Fill each ring mould with a 1/3 cup of the batter and spread evenly in the moulds. 

7. Press a few blueberries into each pancake then top with a few slices of banana. 

8. Cook pancakes for 4 minutes or until the underside is golden and the top surface forms bubbles. Carefully remove the ring mould. 

9. Turn the pancakes over and cook a further 3-4 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove to a board. Repeat with remaining batter, berries and bananas. 

10. Serve warm topped with yoghurt, banana and a drizzle of honey. 

Tips 

  • Buttermilk is low-fat and makes light fluffy pancakes. If you don’t have buttermilk you can make your own by adding 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice to 250ml (1 cup) full cream milk. 
  • To reheat pancakes, place between baking paper and warm in a sandwich press.
  • If you don’t have rind moulds, spoon 1/3 cup of batter per pancake into greased frying pan.
  • These are great packed in a lunch box as a snack, cut pancakes into 4 wedges, sandwich 2 together with a little cream cheese.

