Recipe: Banana, Bacon and Cheese Pinwheels

Today we have a unique flavour combination, with this bacon, banana and cheese pinwheel recipe. It comes courtesy of Australian Bananas and is a unique twist on a classic.

Makes: 10

Prep: 20 mins

20 mins Cooking: 35 mins

Ingredients

150g bacon, diced

2½ cups self-raising flour

125g butter, chilled, chopped

1 cup full cream milk

1 tbs hot water

1½ cups finely grated cheese (see tip)

3 Cavendish bananas, peeled, diced (1½ cups diced)

Extra 30g butter, melted

Fresh thyme and grated parmesan, to serve, optional

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C fan forced. Grease a 12 hole Texas muffin tray. Cook the bacon in a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes until lightly golden. Remove to a plate lined with paper towel.

2. Spoon the flour into a food processor. Add the butter, pulse until butter rubbed into the flour. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Combine the milk and water and pour into flour mixture, stir gently with a knife to form a soft dough.

3. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently to bring the dough together. Roll the dough out on a sheet baking paper to 25 x 36cm rectangle. Sprinkle half the cheese over the dough. Scatter over the banana, bacon and remaining cheese.

4. Starting from the long side, roll the dough up to form a log. Trim ends. Cut into 10 equal 3cm-thick rounds. Place each scroll, cut side up, into the greased muffin pan. Bake for 35 minutes or until golden.

5. Brush hot pinwheels with melted butter, scatter over the thyme and parmesan. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tip

You can use tasty cheese, parmesan or mozzarella or a combination of all three.

