Recipe: Banana Caramel Oat Slice

There are so many ways you can cook with bananas, both sweet and savory. Today we have a recipe for a delicious banana caramel oat slice which comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.

Who could say no to a piece of this one?

Makes: 16

Prep: 20 mins

20 mins Cooking: 40 mins

Ingredients

395g can sweetened condensed milk

125g butter, chopped

3 tbs golden syrup

3 large Cavendish bananas

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup traditional rolled oats

Base

1 cup plain flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup desiccated coconut

125g butter, melted

Method

1. Preheat oven 180°C fan forced. Line base and sides of a 5cm deep, 18cm x 28cm (base) slice pan allowing a 2cm overhang at both long ends.

2. For the base; Combine flour, brown sugar and coconut in a bowl. Add the butter, mix well. Press mixture over the base of the prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes or until light golden around the edges.

3. Combine sweetened condensed milk, 60g of the butter and 2 tablespoons of the golden syrup in a microwave safe, heatproof bowl. Microwave, uncovered, for 3-4 minutes on High/100% power, whisking every minute until light golden. Peel and slice the bananas, fold into the warm caramel then carefully spread over the warm base.

4. Melt the remaining 60g butter and 1 tablespoon golden syrup in a small saucepan. Stir in the coconut and oats. Spoon over the banana caramel mixture. Bake a further 18-20 minutes until golden. Set aside to cool completely before cutting into pieces to serve.

You May Also Like: