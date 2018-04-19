Recipe: Banana, Date and Almond Protein Balls

Makes: 20
Prep: 20 mins
Cooking: 8 mins
Ingredients
- 110g (⅔ cup) pistachio kernels
- 3 tbs sesame seeds
- 90g (½ cup) raw almonds
- 2 tbs crunchy peanut butter
- 4 Weet-Bix
- 200g (12) fresh medjool dates, pitted
- 1 large ripe Cavendish banana, cut into pieces
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180°C fan forced. Scatter the pistachio kernels onto a small tray and sesame seeds on a second tray. Place into oven, pistachio tray above the sesame seeds tray, cook 6-8 minutes or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool.
2. Put the pistachios in a food processor. Pulse until chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Put the almonds in the food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the peanut butter, Weet-Bix, dates, banana and 1 tablespoon of the pistachio and 1 tablespoon of the sesame seeds. Process until just combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl.
3. Combine the remaining pistachio and sesame seeds on a tray. Roll tablespoons of the mixture into balls using slightly damp hands. Roll in the sesame mixture to coat. Place into a container in a single layer. Store in the fridge for up to 7 days.
Tip
Delicious served with a banana smoothie.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas
