Recipe: Banana Pancakes with Honey Lemon Syrup

A delicious breaky option complimented with the nutritional goodness of Australian Bananas.

Makes 6 large pancakes

Ingredients

 3 ripe bananas

 2 eggs, separated

 2 tablespoons milk

 30 gm or 1 ½ tablespoons butter, melted

 120 gm or 1 cup of plain flour

 2 teaspoons of baking powder

 1 tablespoon of caster sugar

 ¼ cup pistachios, chopped and 1 banana, sliced

Option: Honey Syrup

 ½ cup honey

 25 ml of lemon juice

Method

1. In a bowl, mash the bananas with a fork until well pureed.

2. Add the egg yolks, sugar, milk and butter and mix well with a fork or whisk.

3. Mix in the flour and baking powder gently.

4. In another clean bowl whisk the egg whites until they are white and fluffy (or use a mixer),

then fold into the banana mixture.

5. Heat a non-stick frypan until hot and then turn down to medium. The frypan shouldn’t need greasing.

6. Cook a big spoonful of the mixture and when it starts to cook around the edges, flip over and continue to cook until golden.

7. Place the pancake onto a plate and cover with foil until all the mixture is used up.

8. Sprinkle the pancakes with pistachios and sliced bananas.

For the Honey Syrup Option

1. Mix the lemon and honey in a jug and heat for 1 minute in the microwave to combine

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas.

