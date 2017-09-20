Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / DRINK / Recipe: Banana Smoothie (3 Ways)

Recipe: Banana Smoothie (3 Ways)

by Leave a Comment

Here we have a total of three different banana smoothie recipes. Which one will you choose?

Banana, Spinach, Mango, Coconut Water Smoothie 

Makes: 1 

Prep time: 5 min


Ingredients 

  • 1 large ripe Cavendish banana, peeled, chopped
  • 30g baby spinach leaves
  • ½ cup (85g) chopped fresh or frozen mango
  • 1 cup chilled coconut water
  • ¼ cup greek yoghurt
  • 2 tsp honey

Method 

1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass. Serve.

Vegan option 

  • Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt.

Chocolate Banana, Mango, Smoothie 

Makes: 1 

Prep time: 5 min

Ingredients 

  • 1 large ripe Cavendish banana, peeled, chopped
  • 3 medjool dates, pitted, chopped
  • ½ cup (85g) chopped fresh or frozen mango
  • 2 tbs cocoa powder
  • 1 cup chilled full cream milk
  • ¼ cup greek yoghurt
  • Extra cocoa powder to serve

Method 

1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass. Dust with extra cocoa. Serve.

Vegan option 

  • Replace the milk with coconut water and yoghurt with coconut yoghurt

Dairy Free Banana, Strawberry Smoothie 

Makes: 1

Prep time: 5 min

Ingredients 

  • 2 large ripe Cavendish bananas, peeled, chopped
  • 100g fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled
  • 1 cup chilled coconut water
  • 2 tsp maple syrup

Method 

1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass. Serve.

Recipes courtesy of Australian Bananas

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Read previous post:
Recipe: AYAM Teriyaki beef

Get the kids excited for dinner with this classic favourite, serve it with rice or noodles for a quick and...

Close