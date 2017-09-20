Recipe: Banana Smoothie (3 Ways)

Here we have a total of three different banana smoothie recipes. Which one will you choose?
Banana, Spinach, Mango, Coconut Water Smoothie
Makes: 1
Prep time: 5 min
Ingredients
- 1 large ripe Cavendish banana, peeled, chopped
- 30g baby spinach leaves
- ½ cup (85g) chopped fresh or frozen mango
- 1 cup chilled coconut water
- ¼ cup greek yoghurt
- 2 tsp honey
Method
1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass. Serve.
Vegan option
- Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt.
Chocolate Banana, Mango, Smoothie
Makes: 1
Prep time: 5 min
Ingredients
- 1 large ripe Cavendish banana, peeled, chopped
- 3 medjool dates, pitted, chopped
- ½ cup (85g) chopped fresh or frozen mango
- 2 tbs cocoa powder
- 1 cup chilled full cream milk
- ¼ cup greek yoghurt
- Extra cocoa powder to serve
Method
1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass. Dust with extra cocoa. Serve.
Vegan option
- Replace the milk with coconut water and yoghurt with coconut yoghurt
Dairy Free Banana, Strawberry Smoothie
Makes: 1
Prep time: 5 min
Ingredients
- 2 large ripe Cavendish bananas, peeled, chopped
- 100g fresh or frozen strawberries, hulled
- 1 cup chilled coconut water
- 2 tsp maple syrup
Method
1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass. Serve.
Recipes courtesy of Australian Bananas
