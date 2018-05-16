Recipe: Banana Smoothie Bowls

Are you bored at breakfast time? Here is your chance to mix it up with this delicious Banana Smoothie Bowl recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas. This would also suit an after dinner craving!

Serves: 2

Prep: 5 mins

5 mins Freezing: 4 hours

Ingredients

2 large ripe Cavendish bananas

125g (8) strawberries, halved

1¼ cups chilled coconut water

⅔ cup Greek yoghurt

100g (¾ cup) frozen mango

2 cm piece fresh ginger, peeled, grated

3 tsp honey

Toasted muesli, sliced strawberries, blueberries, sliced banana, passionfruit and edible flowers and herbs, to serve

Method

1. Leaving bananas in their skin, place into the freezer. Put strawberries into a snap lock bag and freeze with banana for 4 hours or overnight until firm.

2. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Divide between two chilled serving bowls. Top with muesli, fresh fruit and flowers and herbs. Serve immediately.

For Vegan option

Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt.

