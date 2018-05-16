Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / RECIPES / Dessert / Recipe: Banana Smoothie Bowls

Recipe: Banana Smoothie Bowls

by Leave a Comment

Are you bored at breakfast time? Here is your chance to mix it up with this delicious Banana Smoothie Bowl recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas. This would also suit an after dinner craving!

  • Serves: 2 
  • Prep: 5 mins 
  • Freezing: 4 hours 

Ingredients 

  • 2 large ripe Cavendish bananas 
  • 125g (8) strawberries, halved 
  • 1¼ cups chilled coconut water 
  • ⅔ cup Greek yoghurt 
  • 100g (¾ cup) frozen mango 
  • 2 cm piece fresh ginger, peeled, grated 
  • 3 tsp honey 
  • Toasted muesli, sliced strawberries, blueberries, sliced banana, passionfruit and edible flowers and herbs, to serve

Method

1. Leaving bananas in their skin, place into the freezer. Put strawberries into a snap lock bag and freeze with banana for 4 hours or overnight until firm. 

2. Combine all the ingredients in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth. Divide between two chilled serving bowls. Top with muesli, fresh fruit and flowers and herbs. Serve immediately. 

For Vegan option 

Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt. 

SaveSave

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Read previous post:
Tilley Limited Edition Black Orchid Range (Win It!)

Tilley has released a beautiful duo of Black Orchid sensations just in time for Mother's Day. This includes a 300g...

Close