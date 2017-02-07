Recipe: BBQ Yamba Prawns

We have another recipe courtesy of Darren Taylor Catering, this one is for prawn fans! If you ever wanted to master the art of cooking these at home, now is your chance.

Try this BBQ Yamba Prawn recipe:

Serves 6

Ingredients

24 Yamba king prawns, washed in cold water and dried

Extra virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves crushed

4 whole small dried red chillies

Pinch of dried mint leaves

Pink salt

4-5 limes

Method

In a large bowl mix the prawns with olive oil, garlic, chilli and dried mint Leave it in the fridge for 4 hours Heat up the flatbed grill on the BBQ Drain the oil off the prawns Place the prawns on the BBQ. Cook for 3-4 minutes depending on their size, turn and cook for a further 1 minute Using tongs place the prawns into a clean bowl Sprinkle with pink salt and squeeze on lime juice Serve as they are on a serving dish

MORE ABOUT DARREN TAYLOR…

Darren Taylor’s career began in 1975, undertaking a four year apprenticeship at the American National Club in Sydney. He spent the next ten years developing his skills under several world-renowned chefs, including Mark Armstrong, Patric Juillet, Anders Ousback and Tony Bilson. Following a one year stint in France working at the 3-star Michelin restaurant Restaurant Triosgros, Darren returned to Australia to open Bilson’s [now Quay Restaurant] and went on to receive awards for his cuisine at several popular restaurants, including Restaurant Fine Bouche. In 1992 Darren established The Burton Street Restaurant and then went on to join Amando Percuoco at Buon Ricordo. Most notably, Darren joined forces with Miccal Cummins to launch award-winning catering brand Gastronomy: The Art and Science of Food in 1998 [awarded Restaurant & Catering Industry Association (RCA) Caterer of the Year 2002-2006]. The brand set a new benchmark for quality and creativity, gaining an enviable reputation for its ability to delivery culinary solutions for every occasion and its commitment to fine food, wine and service. Darren has also lectured in Event Management at the University of Technology Sydney and has been approached by RCA CEO Robert Goldman to teach and lecture in food and hospitality around regional NSW on behalf of Restaurant and Catering NSW.

