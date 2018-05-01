Recipe: Ben & Jerry’s Vegan Caramel Almond Brittle Tart

Ben & Jerry’s have satisfied the ice cream cravings of vegans everywhere, and now they are showing how much fun you can have with their range. The following is a recipe for their Vegan Caramel Almond Brittle Tart, and it is completely dairy free.

Ingredients

Crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup (8 tablespoons) vegan buttery sticks

3-4 tablespoons cold water

Tart filling:

1 pint Ben & Jerry’s Caramel Almond Brittle Non-Dairy, melted

2 cups sliced and toasted almonds

1/2 cup vegan chocolate chunks



Method

Begin by making the crust. Combine all dry ingredients, then cut the vegan buttery sticks into the flour using a pastry blender (or your fingers).

Add the ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together. Form the dough into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill for at least one hour (or for as long as 2 days).

When ready to make the tart, preheat the oven to 170°C. Remove the dough from the plastic wrap and roll out a 25cm circle on a lightly floured board. Place the rolled dough into a 22cm tart pan, folding the extra over around the edges. Set aside or place in the fridge while you prepare the filling.

To make the filling, combine all ingredients and pour into the tart shell.

Bake for 40-50 minutes. Check the tart every 10 minutes by tapping the top of the filling to eliminate any film forming on the top. The tart will be done when the crust is golden and the filling is a beautiful caramel color.

Remove from oven and allow to cool. Slice and serve with a scoop of Ben & Jerry’s Caramel Almond Brittle Non-Dairy.

