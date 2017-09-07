Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

Recipe: Breakfast Trifle Jars

Recipe: Breakfast Trifle Jars

by Leave a Comment

If you are bored at breakfast time, we have the recipe for you! It is for Banana Trifle Jars and it comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.

Makes: 4 

Prep: 15 mins


Cooking: 6 mins

Ingredients 

  •  1 cup apple or pear juice
  •  400g dried fruit salad mix
  •  1½ cups Greek yoghurt
  •  6 (160g each) Lady Finger bananas sliced
  •  2 passionfruit, halved
  •  1 cup toasted muesli
  •  Milk to serve, optional

Method 

1. Pour the juice into a medium saucepan. Add the dried fruit, simmer over medium heat for 5-6 minutes or until fruit is soft and plump. Refrigerate to cool.

2. Spoon the dried fruit and any juices into the base of 4 jars or glasses. Top with yoghurt, banana,

passionfruit, muesli. Serve with extra milk if you like.

Tip 

 Replace the dried fruit with fresh berries, figs, grapes or stone fruit when in season.

Vegan option 

 Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt and milk with chilled coconut milk

