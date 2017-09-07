Recipe: Breakfast Trifle Jars

If you are bored at breakfast time, we have the recipe for you! It is for Banana Trifle Jars and it comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.

Makes: 4

Prep: 15 mins

Cooking: 6 mins

Ingredients

 1 cup apple or pear juice

 400g dried fruit salad mix

 1½ cups Greek yoghurt

 6 (160g each) Lady Finger bananas sliced

 2 passionfruit, halved

 1 cup toasted muesli

 Milk to serve, optional

Method

1. Pour the juice into a medium saucepan. Add the dried fruit, simmer over medium heat for 5-6 minutes or until fruit is soft and plump. Refrigerate to cool.

2. Spoon the dried fruit and any juices into the base of 4 jars or glasses. Top with yoghurt, banana,

passionfruit, muesli. Serve with extra milk if you like.

Tip

 Replace the dried fruit with fresh berries, figs, grapes or stone fruit when in season.

Vegan option

 Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt and milk with chilled coconut milk

