Recipe: Breakfast Trifle Jars

If you are bored at breakfast time, we have the recipe for you! It is for Banana Trifle Jars and it comes courtesy of Australian Bananas.
Makes: 4
Prep: 15 mins
Cooking: 6 mins
Ingredients
- 1 cup apple or pear juice
- 400g dried fruit salad mix
- 1½ cups Greek yoghurt
- 6 (160g each) Lady Finger bananas sliced
- 2 passionfruit, halved
- 1 cup toasted muesli
- Milk to serve, optional
Method
1. Pour the juice into a medium saucepan. Add the dried fruit, simmer over medium heat for 5-6 minutes or until fruit is soft and plump. Refrigerate to cool.
2. Spoon the dried fruit and any juices into the base of 4 jars or glasses. Top with yoghurt, banana,
passionfruit, muesli. Serve with extra milk if you like.
Tip
Replace the dried fruit with fresh berries, figs, grapes or stone fruit when in season.
Vegan option
Replace the yoghurt with coconut yoghurt and milk with chilled coconut milk
Leave a Reply