Recipe: Croissants a la Plancha

by Leave a Comment

A European classic, croissants a la Plancha are a perfect solution for croissants on their second day. This is a snack for the truly indulgent.

Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams.

Ingredients:

  • 8 tablespoons vanilla bean butter
  • 1 croissant split (day old preferred)
  • Orange marmalade, to serve
  • Icing sugar, to serve

Method:

  1. Heat a large non-stick pan with a small amount of butter.
  2. Brown the croissants cut sides down and turn to brown outer sides.
  3. Plate the croissants cut sides up and dust with powdered sugar.
  4. Serve with orange marmalade and soft and spreadable vanilla bean butter. Store leftover butter in your Maxwell & Williams butter keeper.

