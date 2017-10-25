Recipe: Croissants a la Plancha

A European classic, croissants a la Plancha are a perfect solution for croissants on their second day. This is a snack for the truly indulgent.
Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams.
Ingredients:
- 8 tablespoons vanilla bean butter
- 1 croissant split (day old preferred)
- Orange marmalade, to serve
- Icing sugar, to serve
Method:
- Heat a large non-stick pan with a small amount of butter.
- Brown the croissants cut sides down and turn to brown outer sides.
- Plate the croissants cut sides up and dust with powdered sugar.
- Serve with orange marmalade and soft and spreadable vanilla bean butter. Store leftover butter in your Maxwell & Williams butter keeper.
