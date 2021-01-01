Recipe: Espresso Nice Cream

Espresso yourself! Starting the day right with a delicious espresso nice cream, made super simple thanks to Califia Farms XX Espresso Cold Brew Coffee perfectly blended with almond milk – it’s a winner!
Califia’s XX Espresso is so refreshing to drink on its own as well as adding a burst of flavour to nice creams, pancakes, smoothies… you name it!
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Califia Farms Espresso Cold Brew, frozen in an ice tray
- 1/4 cup Califia Farms Espresso Cold Brew, not frozen (this helps the blending process)
- 2 bananas, frozen
- 1-2 Medjool dates
- 2 tsp mesquite powder (optional)
Method:
- Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth.
- Transfer to bowls and serve as is or with choice of toppings.
- We recommend a vegan chocolate drizzle for added deliciousness!
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace. This website was my first baby and since its launch, I’ve gained three kids, a husband, and a puppy! We want to keep this space positive, we are all about sharing the things we love – and avoiding the things we don’t. Happy reading x