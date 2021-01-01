Recipe: Espresso Nice Cream

Espresso yourself! Starting the day right with a delicious espresso nice cream, made super simple thanks to Califia Farms XX Espresso Cold Brew Coffee perfectly blended with almond milk – it’s a winner!

Califia’s XX Espresso is so refreshing to drink on its own as well as adding a burst of flavour to nice creams, pancakes, smoothies… you name it!

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 cup Califia Farms Espresso Cold Brew, frozen in an ice tray

1/4 cup Califia Farms Espresso Cold Brew, not frozen (this helps the blending process)

2 bananas, frozen

1-2 Medjool dates

2 tsp mesquite powder (optional)

Method:

Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. Transfer to bowls and serve as is or with choice of toppings. We recommend a vegan chocolate drizzle for added deliciousness!