Dessert

Recipe: Espresso Nice Cream

December 30, 2020
lace
No Comments

Espresso yourself! Starting the day right with a delicious espresso nice cream, made super simple thanks to Califia Farms XX Espresso Cold Brew Coffee perfectly blended with almond milk – it’s a winner!

Califia’s XX Espresso is so refreshing to drink on its own as well as adding a burst of flavour to nice creams, pancakes, smoothies… you name it!

Serves 2

Ingredients:                  

  • 1 cup Califia Farms Espresso Cold Brew, frozen in an ice tray
  • 1/4 cup Califia Farms Espresso Cold Brew, not frozen (this helps the blending process) 
  • 2 bananas, frozen 
  • 1-2 Medjool dates
  • 2 tsp mesquite powder (optional) 

Method:

  1. Blend all ingredients in a high-speed blender until smooth. 
  2. Transfer to bowls and serve as is or with choice of toppings. 
  3. We recommend a vegan chocolate drizzle for added deliciousness!

You May Also Like:

Chocolate Bourbon Cake (Flaschengeist)
Recipe: Pineapple and Strawberry Ice Cream
Recipe: Ginger Spiced Caramel Popcorn with White Chocolate
RECIPE: Cherry Pie Ice Cream

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *