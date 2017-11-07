Recipe: Grilled Mango with Caramelised Brioche

Today we have an easy recipe for a Grilled Mango with Caramalised Brioche. This delicious treat is the perfect dish for the warmer months:
Ingredients
- 1 large ripe mango
- 2 tablespoons VIN Santo wine or other dessert wine
- 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds removed
- 2 tablespoons caster sugar
- 2 large, thick slices of brioche or panettone
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- Vanilla ice cream for serving
- Maple syrup
- Icing sugar
Method
- Cut the cheeks from the mangoes and cook them on a pre-heated grill until the grill marks are visible on one side only, this normally takes around 30 seconds.
- Carefully transfer the mango to a baking dish that will snuggly fit the mango cheeks side by side. Pour the VIN Santo over the mango, add the vanilla bean and add a couple of tablespoons of water to the tray also. Place into a pre-heated oven on 180C for about 3-5 minutes. Remove and allow to cool for a few minutes, there should be a nice syrup in the bottom of the baking tray.
- Melt the butter in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, once the butter starts to sizzle cook both pieces of the brioche in the hot butter until golden brown in colour.
- Remove the golden brioche from the pan and set aside. Wipe out the pan with kitchen paper and place back on the heat with a tablespoon of caster sugar, as soon as the sugar starts to caramelize add the brioche back to the pan, be careful this will be very hot. Once the first side of the brioche is covered in the caramel and becoming crunchy carefully flip and repeat for the other side. Once both sides are done transfer the toffee coated brioche to a wire rack to cool for a couple of minutes before serving.
- To assemble arrange the brioche on the plates; put the warm mango on top and then any of the liquor over the top. Serve immediately with vanilla ice cream, a drizzle of maple syrup and a dusting of icing sugar.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Mangoes.
SaveSave
Leave a Reply