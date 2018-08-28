Recipe: Grilled Salmon With Blueberry Balsamic Sauce

Today we have another recipe courtesy of Australian Blueberries. This is the grilled salmon with blueberry balsamic sauce and is ideal for your spring entertaining.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 x 150g salmon fillet, skin on
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 cup (60ml) balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup (80g) blueberries
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 4 cups (500g) green beans
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Olive oil
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- Fresh dill, chopped
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C. Prepare a tray with baking paper.
Drizzle 1 teaspoon olive oil into a non-stick pan over a high heat. Place fish in, skin down. Cook for approx. 2-3min until crisp.
Remove from pan and place skin side down onto prepared tray.
Drizzle with 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with brown sugar and paprika.
Place the salmon in the oven for 15 minutes for medium.
In the meantime bring a medium sized saucepan to the boil. Using a slotted spoon carefully lower in the beans and boil for 2 minutes before removing and immersing in a bowl of ice water.
Drain then finely julienne the green beans. Place in a mixing bowl and season with salt, olive oil, pomegranate seeds and dill.
Remove fish from oven and set aside. Meanwhile, place a small saucepan over a medium heat.
Add the balsamic vinegar and cook for 5 minutes or until reduced by a third, then add the blueberries and maple syrup.
Cook for another minute, stir in the tablespoon of butter and serve over salmon.
Leave a Reply