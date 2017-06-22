Recipe: Korean Bibimbap with Macadamia Gochujang Sauce

We have another winter recipe for you from Australian Macadamias. This one is for the Korean Bibimbap with Macadamia Gochujang Sauce and Spicy Macadamias.

Serves 4

This dish is worth the effort and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The macadamias alone are a knock-out smothered in the Gochujang sauce, so don’t be afraid to serve a batch alongside other favourite Asian dishes.

Yum



Ingredients

For the Gochujang sauce

2 tablespoons Gochujang/Korean chilli powder (or substitute a good quality chilli powder or chilli flakes)

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ cup macadamias, roasted and finely crushed

2 teaspoons caster sugar

2 spring onions, finely diced/chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

For the rice

2 cups sushi rice, rinsed and drained

For the carrots

¼ cup caster sugar

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup water

2 medium carrots, julienned

For the cucumbers

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup water

1 cucumber seeds removed, cut in half and then fine crescents

Dressed spinach

150 g baby spinach leaves

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons caster sugar

2 teaspoons macadamia oil

For the bean shoots

2-3 cups of bean shoots, trimmed (snap off the tail end)

2 teaspoons dulce (seaweed) flakes (optional)

For the Spicy Korean Style macadamias

1 cup macadamias

1-2 tablespoons Gochujang sauce

To serve

4 eggs, fried

store bought kimchi

1 cup julienned daikon

Method

To make the Gochujang sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

To make the rice, cook in a rice cooker or on the stove-top according to the directions on the packet.

For the carrots, combine the sugar, vinegar and water in a saucepan and stir over medium heat to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and cool before adding the carrots. Allow the carrots to steep in the liquid for one hour before draining.

For the cucumbers, place all ingredients in a bowl and stir gently to combine. Allow to stand for 20 minutes before draining the cucumber. Set aside.

To make the dressed spinach, steam the spinach leaves until soft. Combine remaining ingredients and stir until sugar dissolves. Pour over steamed spinach and set aside.

For the bean shoots, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add bean shoots and blanch for 2-3 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Sprinkle with dulce flakes when ready to serve.

To make the spicy Korean style macadamias, preheat oven to 180°C. Place macadamias on a tray and roast for 10 minutes until golden. While still hot place in a bowl and stir through Gochujang sauce. Set aside.

To assemble the dish, place the rice in a bowl and arrange all the ingredients around the edge with the fried egg in the middle. Serve with extra Gochujang sauce.

You May Also Like: