Recipe: Macadamia meringues with mascarpone and coffee

Are you ready for a decadent dessert? Macadamia meringues with mascarpone and coffee will be a grown up favourite.
Meringues
- 55g finely crushed macadamia
- 7 g corn starch
- 1/4 cup or 70 ml egg whites
- 75 g caster sugar
Mascarpone
- 2 egg yolks
- 55g brown sugar
- 250g mascarpone
- 30ml Mac liqueur by Cape Byron Distillery
- The rest
150ml espresso
- 20ml mr black espresso liquer
- 20g brown sugar
2 tbsp dark cocoa powder
- 1 roasted macadamia nut
Meringues
- Prep by spraying your baking tray with non-stick cooking spray and then line it with baking paper. Using a pastry ring or bowl trace 3 rings with pencil on the paper approximately 12/15cm in diameter and pre heat your oven to 160*c
- Combine the ground almonds and corn starch, set to the side.
- Using an electric mixer whip the egg whites to a foam (they should quadruple in volume). Gradually add the sugar until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold the almond mixture into the egg whites by hand. Pipe or spread into the ring shapes on your baking paper about 1.5cm thick to create three discs.
- Bake for approximately 6-8min, or until they are just very lightly caramelised. Allow them to cool on the tray, then store in a container (if kept well these can be done 1-2 days ahead)
Mascarpone
- Mix two egg yolks with brown sugar until creamy and pale.
- Whisk in mascarpone and mac liqueur for about 2 minutes until the mixture is thick like piping cream. Put aside in the fridge.
Bring it all together
- Combine the espresso, liqueur and brown sugar, mix to dissolve the sugar.
- If you want to soak the biscuits well you can assemble this in a bowl ahead of time, or you can assemble as you serve to keep some crunch in your biscuits. Place down one biscuit and generously spoon the espresso mix into the middle.
- Spoon a generous amount of mascarpone on top, top with a biscuit and repeat, then place the last biscuit on top, put a little espresso and a thin layer of mascarpone on top.
- Dust with cocoa and a grated macadamia nut.
- Combine the espresso, liqueur and brown sugar, mix to dissolve the sugar.
- If you want to soak the biscuits well you can assemble this in a bowl ahead of time, or you can assemble as you serve to keep some crunch in your biscuits. Place down one biscuit and generously spoon the espresso mix into the middle.
- Spoon a generous amount of mascarpone on top, top with a biscuit and repeat, then place the last biscuit on top, put a little espresso and a thin layer of mascarpone on top.
- Dust with cocoa and a grated macadamia nut.
Recipe courtesy of Pipit Restaurant
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace. This website was my first baby and since its launch, I’ve gained three kids, a husband, and a puppy! We want to keep this space positive, we are all about sharing the things we love – and avoiding the things we don’t. Happy reading x