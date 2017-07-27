Recipe: One-Pot Drunken Clams

Make every meal an experience with the new Maxwell & Williams Vitromax range. From quick and simple, to something special, there’s a size and style for every culinary creation. Cook a feast to share or an intimate meal for two. This Drunken Clams recipe is an easy one to make, with a range of fresh ingredients, it’s cooked and served in our 2.5L Vitromax dish.

Serves: 4

Prep: 10mins

Cook: 10mins

3 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 cup spring onion, finely sliced

1/2 onion diced

1 1/2 cups white wine

1 cup chicken stock

1kg clams or cockles, small

1/2 cup cream

2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons dill, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons chilli, roughly chopped

Place Vitromax over a medium heat and add butter, garlic, cloves and onion. Sauté for 4 minutes or until soft.

Increase heat to high and pour in white wine, cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium and add chicken stock and cream, stirring to combine.

Immediately add clams, cover and allow simmering for 2-3 minutes or until clams have opened. Remove from heat and top with parsley, dill and chilli.

Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams

