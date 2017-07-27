Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / LIVING / Recipe: One-Pot Drunken Clams

Recipe: One-Pot Drunken Clams

by Leave a Comment

Make every meal an experience with the new Maxwell & Williams Vitromax range. From quick and simple, to something special, there’s a size and style for every culinary creation. Cook a feast to share or an intimate meal for two. This Drunken Clams recipe is an easy one to make, with a range of fresh ingredients, it’s cooked and served in our 2.5L Vitromax dish.

Serves: 4
Prep: 10mins
Cook: 10mins

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/4 cup spring onion, finely sliced
  • 1/2 onion diced
  • 1 1/2 cups white wine
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1kg clams or cockles, small
  • 1/2 cup cream
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons dill, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chilli, roughly chopped

Place Vitromax over a medium heat and add butter, garlic, cloves and onion. Sauté for 4 minutes or until soft.


Increase heat to high and pour in white wine, cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium and add chicken stock and cream, stirring to combine.

Immediately add clams, cover and allow simmering for 2-3 minutes or until clams have opened. Remove from heat and top with parsley, dill and chilli.

Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Read previous post:
Recipe: Creme Catalan with Cinnamon Churros

This delicious recipe was created by Dave Campbell (Hungry Duck and Wharf Rd Restaurant & Bar, NSW). It is featured in...

Close