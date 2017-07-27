Recipe: One-Pot Drunken Clams

Make every meal an experience with the new Maxwell & Williams Vitromax range. From quick and simple, to something special, there’s a size and style for every culinary creation. Cook a feast to share or an intimate meal for two. This Drunken Clams recipe is an easy one to make, with a range of fresh ingredients, it’s cooked and served in our 2.5L Vitromax dish.
Serves: 4
Prep: 10mins
Cook: 10mins
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/4 cup spring onion, finely sliced
- 1/2 onion diced
- 1 1/2 cups white wine
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1kg clams or cockles, small
- 1/2 cup cream
- 2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons dill, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons chilli, roughly chopped
Place Vitromax over a medium heat and add butter, garlic, cloves and onion. Sauté for 4 minutes or until soft.
Increase heat to high and pour in white wine, cook for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium and add chicken stock and cream, stirring to combine.
Immediately add clams, cover and allow simmering for 2-3 minutes or until clams have opened. Remove from heat and top with parsley, dill and chilli.
Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams
