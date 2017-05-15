Recipe: Pisco and Fig Sour Cocktail

The Tilbury Hotel’s Pisco and Fig Sour recipe is one of the cocktails on their new Autumn/Winter cocktail list.

This is just one offering from their new menu, and you can find the recipe below:

Pisco and Fig Sour [$20]

Pisco, Esprit de Figues liqueur, lemon juice & bitters shaken with fresh figs, served over ice.

Ingredients

1.5x Figs

30ml Fig Esprit de Figues liqueur

30ml Pisco

30ml Lemon juice

15ml Egg white

Dash of bitters

Method

Muddle 1x fig in a shaker without skin. Add all ingredients. Add ice and shake. Single strain over ice. Garnish with half a fig.

