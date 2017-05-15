Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: Pisco and Fig Sour Cocktail

The Tilbury Hotel’s Pisco and Fig Sour recipe is one of the cocktails on their new Autumn/Winter cocktail list.

This is just one offering from their new menu, and you can find the recipe below:

Pisco and Fig Sour [$20]
Pisco, Esprit de Figues liqueur, lemon juice & bitters shaken with fresh figs, served over ice.

Ingredients

  • 1.5x Figs
  • 30ml Fig Esprit de Figues liqueur
  • 30ml Pisco
  • 30ml Lemon juice
  • 15ml Egg white
  • Dash of bitters

Method

  1. Muddle 1x fig in a shaker without skin.
  2. Add all ingredients.
  3. Add ice and shake.
  4. Single strain over ice.
  5. Garnish with half a fig.

What do you think? Would you try this fig cocktail recipe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

