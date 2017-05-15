Recipe: Pisco and Fig Sour Cocktail

The Tilbury Hotel’s Pisco and Fig Sour recipe is one of the cocktails on their new Autumn/Winter cocktail list.
This is just one offering from their new menu, and you can find the recipe below:
Pisco and Fig Sour [$20]
Pisco, Esprit de Figues liqueur, lemon juice & bitters shaken with fresh figs, served over ice.
Ingredients
- 1.5x Figs
- 30ml Fig Esprit de Figues liqueur
- 30ml Pisco
- 30ml Lemon juice
- 15ml Egg white
- Dash of bitters
Method
- Muddle 1x fig in a shaker without skin.
- Add all ingredients.
- Add ice and shake.
- Single strain over ice.
- Garnish with half a fig.
