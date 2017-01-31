Recipe: Prawn Salad with Macadamia Dressing

Lyndey Milan is an Australian celebrity cook, and has created this prawn salad with macadamia dressing recipe. She said, “Nothing says “Australian summer” to me more than prawns, mangoes, avocado and our own native nut, the macadamia.”

Serves 8

Preparation 15 minutes

Cooking 3 minutes

Ingredients

750g asparagus

200g baby rocket leaves

2 medium (2 x 300g) mangoes, sliced thinly

2 medium (2 x 170g) avocadoes, sliced thinly

1/2 cup loosely packed mint leaves

1 ¼ cups (175g) unsalted toasted macadamia nuts

Coarsely ground black pepper

2kg medium cooked prawns or 1 kg peeled prawns

Macadamia Dressing

1/3 cup (80ml) strained passionfruit pulp (6 passionfruit)

1/2 cup (125ml) macadamia oil

2 small fresh red chillies, seeded, chopped finely

2 tablespoons (40ml) lime juice

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon caster sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt



Method

Barbecue or grill asparagus until just tender. Cool and cut into thirds on an angle.

Roughly chop ½ cup (70g) macadamias, finely chop ¼ cup (35g) and leave remainder whole.

For the Macadamia Dressing, combine all ingredients in a screw-top jar; shake well. Just before serving add the ¼ cup finely chopped macadamias and shake again.

Combine asparagus, rocket, mango, avocado, mint and macadamias on serving platter or individual bowls.

Just before serving, put prawns on serving plates, drizzle with macadamia dressing.

