Recipe: Probiotic Jar

Here is a healthy recipe full of the good stuff, it’s the Probiotic Jar and it comes courtesy of the new Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook. Not only does it look good, but it tastes delicious!

Makes 4 x 250ml (9fl oz) jars

Preparation time: 25 minutes


For the chia pudding

  • 475ml (17fl oz) homemade Nut & Seed
  • Milk (see page 78)
  • 1 tbsp honey or other sweetener (optional)
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 6 tbsp chia seeds

For the probiotic spirulina yogurt

  • 500g Cashew Yogurt (see page 76)
  • ¼ tsp vanilla powder
  • 1 tbsp raw honey or other sweetener

(optional)

  • ½ tsp spirulina powder
  • pinch of salt

To serve

  • 150g (5½oz) strawberries, sliced
  • 2 tbsp bee pollen (optional)
  • 25g (1oz) coconut chips
  • 25g (1oz) flaked almonds

This recipe will give you a beautiful probiotic parfait jar. We serve it at the restaurant and people always say how lovely this jar looks. Probiotic yogurt is full of good bacteria, which stabilize the gut, and the addition of spirulina makes it rich in minerals and protein. Chia is great for speeding up digestion, as well as being high in omega-3s. Enjoy taking care of your gut health with this beautiful jar of goodness.

To make the chia pudding, blend the nut or seed milk with the honey (if using) and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl. Stir in the chia seeds until well combined. Soak until the seeds have absorbed all the liquid and become gelatinous. This mixture will keep for 3 days in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

To make the yogurt blend all the ingredients together in a high speed blender until well combined.

To assemble, put a layer of strawberry slices around the edge of the base of the jars and add some yogurt. Spoon a layer of chia pudding on top of this. Finish with more strawberry slices, the bee pollen (if using), coconut chips and flaked almonds.

Recipe from Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook by Camilla Fayed ($39.99), published by Hachette Australia.

