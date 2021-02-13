Recipe: Raspberry, Vanilla, Coconut & Passionfruit Pancakes

A recipe from Chef Tom Walton

When asked about this recipe for Raspberry, Vanilla, Coconut and Passionfruit Pancakes, Chef Tom Walton said,

“Share the love and deliciousness this valentine’s day with my raspberry, coconut, vanilla and passionfruit pancakes. Go that extra effort and cut them into love hearts for bonus points.”

“These are vegan, gluten free, super simple and so scrumptious. Kids friendly and perfect for a slow morning or breakfast in bed. I made these with the delicious, creamy Califia Farms Unsweetened Vanilla Almond milk which you can picked up at Woolworths with the rest of the ingredients.”

Makes 4-6 pancakes (depending on size)

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups buckwheat flour

1 cup coconut yoghurt

¼ cup almond meal or desiccated coconut

2 passionfruit

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 punnet raspberries

Pinch ground cinnamon

1/3 cup toasted coconut flakes

1 cup Califia Farms unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Maple syrup to drizzle

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp white vinegar (optional)

1/3 cup maple syrup or coconut sugar

Zest 1 lemon

¼ cup coconut oil or non-dairy butter to cook the pancakes.

Method:

Add and mix through the almond milk, coconut oil, vinegar, if using, maple and lemon zest. Heat a non-stick frying- pan over a high heat and if you have one, place a love heart cutter in the pan. Add a little oil to the pan and spoon in about ½ cup of pancake batter. Cook for about 2 minutes then carefully flip and cook for 2 minutes more. If using the heart cutter, remove this before flipping the pancake. Repeat until all the mix has been cooked. To serve, combine the yoghurt with the pulp of 1 passion fruit and spoon this over your pancakes then top with raspberries, coconut maple syrup and more passionfruit.

Recipe courtesy of Califia Farms