Recipe: Red beef and vegetable curry with fresh herbs

To celebrate AYAM’s 125th anniversary, Adam Liaw has created a range of inspired recipes. Here we have a delicious Red Beef and Vegetable Curry for you to create and enjoy:

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 jar AYAM Thai Red Curry Paste (195g)

1 can AYAM Premium Coconut Cream (400ml)

1.5L chicken stock or water

¼ cup AYAM Fish Sauce

1 tbsp sugar

4 kaffir lime leaves

1 eggplant, halved lengthways and sliced

1 zucchini, halved lengthways and sliced

1 red capsicum, cut into strips

1 red onion, cut into chunks

8 spears baby corn, halved

2 cups button mushrooms, halved

1 cup green beans, cut into 5cm lengths

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1kg beef topside, sliced very thinly

1 cup loosely packed basil leaves

30ml lime juice (about 1 lime)

Coriander leaves, to serve

Steamed rice, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large pot and fry the curry paste for a few minutes, stirring occasionally until the paste is very fragrant. Add about 100ml of the coconut cream and continue to fry for a further 5 minutes. Add the stock or water and bring to the boil. Add the fish sauce, sugar and lime leaves. Boil for 5-10 minutes until the top of the liquid starts to take on an oily shine.

Add the vegetables and return to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften, and add the beef and simmer for a further 10 minutes until the beef is cooked through. Stir through the remaining coconut cream, then stir through the basil leaves and lime juice. Scatter with coriander and serve with steamed rice.

Recipe courtesy of AYAM. AYAM is a leading Asian food brand, renowned for delivering quality products and authentic tastes making it the perfect additional to family-friendly meals.

