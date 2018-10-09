Recipe: Summer Mango Granita

It’s mango time! What better way to spend those daylight saving evenings than with a glass of refreshing Summer Mango Granita. This can either be a mocktail or a cocktail – just add vodka or gin.
Recipe courtesy of Australian Mangoes.
Serves: 4
Time: 3-4 hours
Ingredients
- 3 Australian mangoes
- 1 lime
- 1 cup water
- 1 tbs caster sugar
- 1 shot vodka or gin (optional)
Method
- Blend three chopped mangoes in a food processor or blender with the juice of one lime, 1 cup water and 1 tablespoon of caster sugar. Strain then pour into a metal tray and freeze for 3-4 hours.
- Remove from freezer and blend mixture again to a smooth slushy consistency. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
- For an adult treat, add a shot of vodka or gin when blending just before serving.
