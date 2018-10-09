Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

SaveSave

You are here: Home / RECIPES / Drinks / Cocktails / Recipe: Summer Mango Granita

Recipe: Summer Mango Granita

by Leave a Comment

It’s mango time! What better way to spend those daylight saving evenings than with a glass of refreshing Summer Mango Granita. This can either be a mocktail or a cocktail – just add vodka or gin.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Mangoes.

Serves: 4
Time: 3-4 hours


Ingredients

  • 3 Australian mangoes
  • 1 lime
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tbs caster sugar
  • 1 shot vodka or gin (optional)

Method

  1. Blend three chopped mangoes in a food processor or blender with the juice of one lime, 1 cup water and 1 tablespoon of caster sugar. Strain then pour into a metal tray and freeze for 3-4 hours.
  2. Remove from freezer and blend mixture again to a smooth slushy consistency. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
  3. For an adult treat, add a shot of vodka or gin when blending just before serving.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Read previous post:
Noelle Australia Love Cranberry Candle

I admit I do talk about candles a lot on Beauty and Lace, and that is because they are one...

Close