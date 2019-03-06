Recipe: Vanilla Shortcakes with Maple-Roasted Pears

This comfort food recipe is the perfect dish for the cooler weather, and comes courtesy of Califia Farms.
6 servings
Ingredients
- ¼ cup pure cane sugar
- ½ vanilla bean
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 4 tablespoons chilled coconut oil, divided
- 1 cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 4 ripe pears, such as Anjou, Bosc, or Bartlett, peeled, halved, cored, and cut into 1’ wedges
- Toasted silvered almonds (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 220oC. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, place sugar. Cut vanilla bean in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scrape out seeds. Add seeds to sugar and rub in with your fingers.
- In a large bowl whisk to combine flour, 3 tablespoons of the vanilla sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add 3 tablespoons coconut oil and use your fingers to knead it into the flour until crumbly. Stir in almond milk.
- Use a large spoon to drop batter onto baking sheet in 6 large mounds. Sprinkle with remaining tablespoon vanilla sugar.
- Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
- In a small skillet combine remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil, maple syrup, and brown sugar. Place over low heat until coconut oil is melted and mixture is smooth. Place pears in a large baking dish and drizzle with maple mixture. Toss gently to coat.
- Place pears in oven and roast until tender and caramelized, about 30 minutes.
- To serve, cut shortcakes in half and top with pears and any accumulated juices. Sprinkle with almonds, if using. Serve warm.
