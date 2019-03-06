Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: Vanilla Shortcakes with Maple-Roasted Pears

This comfort food recipe is the perfect dish for the cooler weather, and comes courtesy of Califia Farms.

6 servings

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup pure cane sugar
  • ½ vanilla bean
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 4 tablespoons chilled coconut oil, divided
  • 1 cup Califia Farms Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 4 ripe pears, such as Anjou, Bosc, or Bartlett, peeled, halved, cored, and cut into 1’ wedges
  • Toasted silvered almonds (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 220oC. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  2. In a small bowl, place sugar. Cut vanilla bean in half lengthwise and use a spoon to scrape out seeds. Add seeds to sugar and rub in with your fingers.
  3. In a large bowl whisk to combine flour, 3 tablespoons of the vanilla sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add 3 tablespoons coconut oil and use your fingers to knead it into the flour until crumbly. Stir in almond milk.
  4. Use a large spoon to drop batter onto baking sheet in 6 large mounds. Sprinkle with remaining tablespoon vanilla sugar.
  5. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
  6. In a small skillet combine remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil, maple syrup, and brown sugar. Place over low heat until coconut oil is melted and mixture is smooth. Place pears in a large baking dish and drizzle with maple mixture. Toss gently to coat.
  7. Place pears in oven and roast until tender and caramelized, about 30 minutes.
  8. To serve, cut shortcakes in half and top with pears and any accumulated juices. Sprinkle with almonds, if using. Serve warm. 

