Renewable Energy Chat with Patricia Cavalcanti (SENEC)

Today we have Patricia Cavalcanti, Chief Operating Officer for SENEC Australia, with us for a chat. The brand recently won an award for New Product Innovation in The Australian Brand Awards 2020 for their hybrid battery.

If you are considering making the change to renewable energy in your home, this is an interview you don’t want to miss:

Many of us already have solar panels, why should we invest in a battery?

For most homes, the majority of the energy produced by solar panels goes straight back to the grid, for little financial benefit. Later in the evening, the home then buys that power back from the grid, resulting in lower self-sufficiency, a greater carbon footprint and higher electricity bills.

Batteries enable you to store the energy instead of sending it back to the grid, resulting in higher self-sufficiency, a reduced carbon footprint and lower power bills!

What IS a hybrid solar battery?

A hybrid battery is basically two products combined into one. With a hybrid battery such as the SENEC.Home V3 hybrid, you don’t need a solar inverter.

Besides just saving space in your home, this makes for a more efficient system and simplifies the warranty process.

What makes the SENEC model different?

One feature that enables SENEC to stand out is the highest-grade quality components used in our products. This commitment is reflected in our unique 20-year warranty extension.

Your brand recently won an award for New Product Innovation in The Australian Brand Awards 2020, what does this award mean for your brand?

Having won numerous awards in Germany, we’re thrilled to be replicating that success here in Australia. Whilst we’re used to receiving accolades from within our industry, it’s an honour to be recognised in a broader context.

The popularity of batteries in Australia is growing all the time, and this award represents that shift into the mainstream.

Why is renewable energy so effective in Australia?

Renewable energy is so effective in Australia because it’s so abundant; the continent of Australia receives more solar radiation than any other on earth.

When combined with proficient and affordable technology, both residential homes and businesses have unrivalled access to cheap, reliable and renewable energy.

Is the SENEC hybrid solar battery suitable for big families?

Due to the flexibility in sizing, the SENEC is suitable for homes and families of various sizes. Larger families tend to consume more energy and therefore have more to gain from a solar + storage system.

What kind of difference should we expect to see in our power bill?

To put it simply, a big one! Generalising is very hard when dealing with something as varied as energy consumption, however what we see from our existing customers is bill reductions of up to 90%, when sized correctly.

Where are your products made?

All of SENEC’s products are designed and manufactured in Germany.

Are batteries safe?

Yes, they’re very safe. The SENEC is designed with a multi-tiered safety system, ensuring safety in all circumstances. With over 40,000 systems installed, we haven’t had a single critical failure.

If we install a battery, what kind of lifespan should we expect it to have?

We expect all our systems to live comfortably beyond their warranty period, which is 10 years. The fact that we offer a 20-year warranty extension gives you an idea of our confidence in the longevity of the system.

How long does it take to have a battery installed?

A typical installation will take half a day, one of the benefits of having an ‘all in one’ solution is the simplicity and ease of installation.

What is next for SENEC, and what does the future look like for batteries?

What we see in more mature markets like Germany, is batteries becoming increasingly central to the modern home. As we know, electric vehicles are fast approaching, along with the electrification of homes in general.

Smart batteries like SENEC will become the control unit for the household, balancing the various electrical demands whilst increasing the self-sufficiency and driving down costs.

A big thank you to Patricia for taking the time to answer our questions. If you want more information on SENEC you can check out their website at: https://senec.com/au