Rock & Roll Rendezvous (National Motor Museum SA) April 8th 2018

The National Motor Museum is once again excited to present a stellar line-up of artists and musicians bringing you the best of the 50s, 60s and 70s at this year’s Rock and Roll Rendezvous. Held at the iconic National Motor Museum in the scenic Adelaide Hills township of Birdwood on Sunday 8 April, Rock & Roll Rendezvous is a full day event of music, dance, fashion and classic vehicles.

Headlining this year will be Issi Dye performing a range of Rock and Roll hits from JOK, the Everly Brothers, Roy Orbison and even more hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. He will also be supported by a range of red hot local rock and roll acts performing original material and favourites from the era. The open-air dance floor will host demos and competitions as well as free lessons from a professional rock and roll dance instructor.

A celebration of the rock and roll era would not be complete without a nod to the fashion of the times. There will be fashion parades and prizes for best dressed, so it’s a great excuse to dig out your retro wardrobe favourites.

“The Rendezvous is a true celebration of the rock and roll era. It’s a nod to the culture that evolved partly as a result of the popular ownership of the motorcar and motorbike. This era conceived a new sense of freedom, teenagers on wheels, daring fashion statements and of course a new approach to popular music,” said Museum Director, Paul Rees.

With hundreds of classic and muscle cars and bikes on display, as well as competitions for Best Original or Best Modified vehicles, as long as your vehicle was manufactured before 1980, you’re in with a chance to win a prize. There is a great selection of food and refreshments from local providers and food trucks as well as retro clothing stalls galore.

Children under 15 get into the event for free and there is plenty to keep them entertained all day, including free face painting and free racing simulator games (for all ages). Entry tickets for the event are available online. Avoiding the queue and pre-purchasing tickets is encouraged.

Vehicle registration: www.rocknrollrendezvous.com.au by Friday 30 March. For motoring club entries or more information please call Pauline Renner 08 8568 4022.

When 10am- 5pm, Sunday 8 April (9am for registered vehicles)

Where National Motor Museum, Shannon Street, Birdwood SA

Tickets Available at www.rocknrollrendezvous.com.au

