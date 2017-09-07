Sicoly – Frozen Fruit Producer

Today we want to chat with you about a frozen fruit producer which is based in France but distributes their products worldwide. It is called Sicoly and this French fruit supplier is a cooperative which has been running since 1962. Now, there are over 150 members who produce for the co-op with over 10,000 tonnes of premium fruit each year.

Sicoly are dedicated to providing high quality produce and supply to many different restaurants and companies, including ice cream brands. In addition to their fresh fruit, they also provide frozen fruit puree which has been expertly created without the use of any preservatives. These come in either sweetened or unsweetened varieties with a range of different fruits to choose from. While these are considered processed foods, there are a few things which Sicoly does which ensures they aren’t like the others. They use de-aeration techniques before they puree the food, and they use an Ohmic heat treatment. These two factors result in the food maintaining its great taste. You will not find anything else quite like this on supermarket shelves.

Regardless of which product you choose from the range, the focus is always on retaining the fresh taste and offering high quality produce to customers.

If you have a chance to browse their website, you will find a collection of delicious recipes which will allow you to show off your cooking skills! Many of us don’t get enough fruit in our diets, and this is one co-op who are allowing people from all over the world to enjoy fresh tasting food.

