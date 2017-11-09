The Arty Hearts Stationery

If there was one gift I would give myself for Christmas, it would be stationery! Introducing The Arty Hearts, a brand which prides itself on its Australian designed and printed creations.

Katrina Read is the face behind The Arty Hearts as both a Fine Artist and Branding expert. There is something for everyone in the range, allowing you to surround yourself with pretty things…while sticking to the goal of being more organised for 2018.

Suggestions include this Flamingo Lux Fabric Journal, in an A5 size. Record your daily thoughts, and be inspired by the inspirational quotes which break up the pages:

Or this cute pack of two A6 Notepads in a summery print with the Flowers Notepad Set:





The range is packed with lovely creations, but The Desktop Notepad in Watercolour is a favourite:

These are just a few choices from The Arty Hearts collection. You will also find gift wrapping papers, cards and even prints!

This is an award-winning brand, and makes for something a bit different for your Christmas gifting.

For more information or to shop visit: http://artyhearts.com

#gifted #beautyandlacechristmas

