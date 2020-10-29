The Types of Kisses

A kiss is not just a kiss! You are probably familiar with french kissing and pecks, but what about flavoured kisses?

If you thought you knew everything about kissing, think again. It’s time to pucker up and learn about the different types of kisses:

Angel Kiss

This is a really sweet kiss, often one parents give their children.

Gently and ever so lightly kiss your partner either on the eyelid or right next to the eyes.

Butterfly Kiss

Lean in and gently flutter your eyelashes against those of your partners. If done correctly, the fluttering sensation will match the one in your heart.

French Kiss

A kiss using your Tongues! The French kiss has been dubbed by some as the Soul Kiss because the soul is thought to pass through the lover’s breath in the exchange across the tongues.

Freeze Kiss

This is fun and erotic French kiss with a cold twist!

Put a small piece of ice in your mouth, and then kiss your partner, passing them the ice with your tongue. Experiment with this sensual kiss, there’s lots you can do with a piece of ice and your partner!

Eskimo Kiss

Gently rub your noses together.

Earlobe Kiss

Gently lick and suck the earlobe. When engaged in this kiss avoid loud sucking noises as the ears are sensitive to sounds and loud sucking noises rather than being sexy can be off-putting.

Foot Kiss

A very erotic kiss. The foot kiss is performed by gently sucking the toes and then lightly kissing the foot. Gently massage the base of the foot while using this kiss to give extra pleasure.

Love bite Kiss

By gently sucking on your partner’s neck you’ll leave a little mark of love. Be careful not to suck to hard and draw blood.

Hot/Cold Kiss

Get a cold drink and put some in your mouth. Have your partner gets a hot drink and puts some in their mouth. You then French kiss leaving a sensational feeling.

Letter Kiss

The letter kiss is often represented by the xxx at the bottom of a letter but a unique way of sending a kiss on a lover letter is by kissing the letter while wearing lipstick to leave the actual mark of your lips.

Neck Kiss

This kiss is great for surprising your lover. Come up from behind your partner and then lightly lick, nibble and kiss the back of their neck.

Neck Nibble Kiss

Gently nibble up and down your partner’s neck.

Nibble Kiss

While kissing your partner, ever so gently nibble on their lips.

Don’t bite to hard or you’ll hurt your partner. This kiss when done correctly can be very sensual and erotic.

Flavoured Kiss

Take a small sip of your favourite drink leaving a little bit of it on your lips or rub a lollypop over your lips, then kiss your lover.

Tiger Kiss

Quietly sneak up behind your partner making sure they do not know what you are going to do. Out of the blue, grab them and gently bite their neck. Make sure to get a few good growls in too.

Tongue Kiss

While French kissing your partner; gently suck their tongue while it’s in your mouth.

This produces a wonderful, erotic feeling for both!

Peck

A kiss often used when you’re in a rush. Often the kiss misses the lips and hits the nose instead.

Upside Down Kiss (Spiderman kiss!)

You stand behind your partner (who is seated or laying down) and have them tilt their head back. Then kiss them. The best bit about this kiss is that you can feel your lover’s breath on your neck as you kiss.

Underwater Kiss

Dive to the bottom of the deep end of a pool. Find your partner underwater and begin kissing. Continue as you rise to the top. Usually accompanied by a bit of skinny dipping!

Vacuum Kiss

While pashing your partner suck in ever so slightly as if you were sucking in air from their mouth.

Virtual Kiss

For Internet lovers. Send an e-card or a kiss via email with this symbol: :-* .

The Wave Kiss

This is a fun kiss that can be a little sloppy but can be a great feeling and is always a bit of a giggle. While kissing your partner, slowly roll your tongue like a wave, up and down.

