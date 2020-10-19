Unique Advent Calendars for 2020

As we get ready to (finally) say goodbye to 2020, the countdown to Christmas is almost here. This year, say goodbye to the cheap chocolate Advent Calendar and do something different.

We have compiled a list of the coolest Advent Calendars for 2020, with something for the whole family. From wine to candles, to Lego, we have found it:

Lego City Advent Calendar

Kids and parents can enjoy this one together. There is even a little Lego Santa in there:

We found it at MYER for $49.99

YSL Advent Calendar

This one is for the ladies! While it may feel like a splurge, it will be worth it after a hard year. A new Yves Saint Laurent beauty goodie every day.

We found it at MYER for $420

Palm Beach Advent Calendar

12 days and 12 mini candles from Palm Beach. All different scents and up to 25 hours of burn time.

We found it at MYER for $79.95

Disney Storybook Advent Calendar

Have a little Disney fan in your life? This encourages a love of reading while celebrating their favourite characters.

We found it at Target for $24

Smiggle Stationery Advent Calendar

This has been one of our go-to Advent Calendars for the last few years. Perfect for school-aged children (and stationery obsessed adults).

We found it at Smiggle for $44.95

Minecraft Advent Calendar

Be the “cool” parent this year by giving your kids a Minecraft set. There are 24 surprises including 12 characters.

We found it at Kmart for $29

Build Your Own Advent Calendar

This reusable Advent Calendar from Kikki K is for creative folks. Build your own by adding something special to each tiny pocket.

We found it at Kikki K for $49.95

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar

Need new skincare? This is a way to test Kiehl’s bestselling formulas in the lead up to Christmas. Save this one for yourself.

We found it at Kiehl’s for $149

Lancome Advent Calendar

Lancome? Yes please! This magical Christmas countdown has it all. Go into 2021 looking your best.

We found it at Lancome for $250

Wine Advent Calendar

What better way to finish the year (and our list) with a wine a day! Prefer a different drop? Countdown with beer, gin, or whiskey instead.

We found it at Copper and Oak for $129.98

Which one will you choose for 2020? Or, will you stick with chocolate? Let us know your Advent style in the comments sections below!